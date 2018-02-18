Without much fanfare, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference suspended the Tigers sophomore forward Kade Kehoe one-game for spearing a Denver Pioneers forward on the faceoff with 1:04 remaining in Friday’s game. While Kehoe wasn’t originally whistled on the play, the officials reviewed his spearing infraction after the game and he was assessed a major penalty for spearing and given a game misconduct penalty.

Furthermore, the NCHC also decided that Kehoe would sit for the final game of the DU vs. C.C. series. It would appear that the league made the right decision. I included the video. It was a short clip.

Thoughts? Here’s my question, should the league send out a suspension video like the National Hockey League? Also. I think the league should tweet said suspension video so the fans know about it.

Kehoe is eligible to return for the Tigers' series opener at Omaha on Feb. 23.