Yesterday, the NHL released their new ADIZERO jerseys. First impressions, the NHL hit a homerun. Some of the teams have some really nice jersey’s.

Personally, I’d like to see UND go to the Adidas jersey. According to Tom Miller of the Grand Forks Herald, UND would like the change to the same apparel brand across all of its athletic programs. Apparently, Adidas is one of the options.

Las Vegas — The National Hockey League (NHL®) and adidas today unveiled the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys and uniforms for all 31 NHL teams that will make their on-ice debut with the 2017-18 season. On the eve of the 2017 NHL Awards and NHL Expansion Draft™, a host of athletes were in attendance in Vegas to get the first look at the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys and to celebrate the new partnership between adidas and the NHL.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ have a nice jersey.

The Colorado Avalanche, not a fan of their team, but their jerseys looks pretty good.

I know there’re a number of fans that don’t like the Las Vegas Golden Knights jerseys, but I think they’re pretty sharp. The white gloves are another story, I am not a fan of the white gloves. It might take some time getting used to them.

Both jerseys that we will wear in our inaugural season. #VGKFirstJersey pic.twitter.com/NYj3zDQmdZ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 21, 2017

And one of my personal favorites, the Minnesota Wild sweaters.