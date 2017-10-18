UND Celebrates the win O.T. (Courtesy: Russell Hons for UNDsports.com)

First, congratulation to University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks sophomore forward Cole Smith for having the NCAA’s third-best play of the week. UND hockey fans are hoping this could be the first of many great plays by the Brainerd, Minnesota, native. Smith is off to a good start scoring (1g-1a–2pts), he’s also a plus-two.

You just can’t make this stuff up. Now, for some reason, the NCAA likes to confuse UND with our brothers 75 miles to the south. This is the same organization that sent NDSU’s 2011 FCS Championship Banner to the UND Athletic Department in 2012. A simple search on google would have confirmed that UND has hockey, NDSU is the powerhouse FCS football school. Come on NCAA, you’re better than this. You really are. You’d never confuse Boston College with Boston University. You wouldn’t dare. But, it’s UND, so who gives a flying “EF” right?

From Deadspin:

What’s the difference between North Dakota and North Dakota State? Fuck if the NCAA knows. North Dakota State won the FCS title in January, but the NCAA accidentally mailed the championship banner to North Dakota, even going so far as to address it to North Dakota’s athletic director by name. But get this straight: Grand Forks and Fargo are separated by 80 miles of hostility, OK?

I know this is a minor thing, but seriously, UND is tied with Denver for the second most NCAA titles in Divison I college hockey. You’d think they could at least get it right. It’s almost like you’re trying to troll UND fans because you know you’ll get pageviews. Like I’ve said in the past, whenever your blog or newspaper is in need to page views, take a shot at UND. Seems like good policy.

The #NCAAHockey Plays of the Week are the best of the year so far. You have to see it to believe it!#didpeytonjonesreallymakethatsave pic.twitter.com/DAKWo3V3lC — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 17, 2017

And finally, Rest in Peace Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip who lost his battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. I just recently discovered this band. Late to the party again. Right Goon?