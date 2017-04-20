Currently, there are nine former University of North Dakota hockey players playing in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. A couple of these former players’ seasons could end this week. The Blackhawks and the Wild are both facing elimination in their first-round series.

Drake Caggiula, Edmonton Oilers – Has played in all four of the Oilers games and hasn’t recorded a point. He’s also a plus-one.

Taylor Chorney, Washington Capitals – Has yet to play a game during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He hasn’t played with the Capitals since February 25, 2017. It doesn’t look like he’s going to play unless there’s an injury to one of the Capitals’ top-six defenders.

Aaron Dell, San Jose Sharks – In four games, Dell, the Sharks back goalie and has yet to play in a game.

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals – He’s scored (2g-4a—4pts) in four games. After four games, Oshie is also the Capitals leading scorer. Oshie is an unrestricted free agent after the season is over.

Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild – The Wild have scored a grand total of five goals during their playoffs series against the St. Louis Blues and Parise has figured in three of those five goals scoring (2g-1a—3pts). Through four games, Parise is the Wild’s leading scorer.

Carter Rowney, Pittsburgh Penguins – Has played in all four of the Penguins three games and hasn’t recorded a point. He’s also a minus-one. Rowney has found a home on the Penguins fourth line playing with former St. Cloud State Husky forward Matt Cullen.

Jordan Schmaltz St. Louis Blues – Played in one of the Blues three games and hasn’t recorded a point. On Thursday, Schmaltz was sent down to the Chicago Wolves.

Nick Schmaltz, Chicago Blackhawks – Has played in all three Blackhawks games and has yet to record a point. He’s a minus-two.

Drew Stafford, Boston Bruins – Scored (1g-0a—1pts) in four games. Stafford will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 season.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks – Scored (0g-1a—1pts) in three games, he’s a minus-three.

In Other News

In a more shocking turn of events. In tonight’s game four, Toews and N. Schmaltz’s Chicago Blackhawks face elimination.

According to NHL.com – In game five against the Sharks, rookie forward Drake Caggiula will play with young gun Connor McDavid and right wing Leon Draisaitl.