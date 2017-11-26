From my game report on Saturday night. (Photo by Russell Hons Photography)

Through 15 games, last year’s leading scorer, Shane Gersich has struggled to put pucks in the net. Through 15 games he’d scored only four goals and eight points.

When his teammates need him the most, Gersich scored the game-tying goal at the 16:42 mark of the third period. After Gersich’s timely marker, neither team would score the rest of the way. The game would end in a 2-2 tie.

“I thought that honestly, I thought we played good,” Gersich said. “Besides the fact, you know two shifts there, a few minutes in the game. I thought we played really good for 58 minutes or so. That’s the effort we need. We had a good start we kind of built off that and kept it rolling. Obviously, it was kind of tough for those two shifts. For the most part, I thought we played good.”

The Dutchmen are a heavy team and this series should prepare the Fighting Hawks for next weekend’s crucial National Collegiate Hockey Conference series against the Western Michigan Broncos.

“You have to give credit to them,” Gersich said. “They’re a tight team, they play tight defensively and they’re heavy and they don’t give up much offensively. That’s something that we need to learn from this weekend and be ready to go next weekend against Western. Obviously, we know their game from last year and years past. They’re a big physical team as well and don’t give up much. We have to learn from this weekend and be ready to go next weekend.”

In 16 games Gersich has scored (5g-4a–9pts) and he’s also a plus-two.