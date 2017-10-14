(Photo Credit: Russ Hons)

Good morning from Denton, TX. Yes, this is the town that the (classic) movie Necessary Roughness was filmed in. While there’s not a Texas State University, there is the University of North Texas and they’re a member of Conference USA. Their school colors are very similar to the University of North Dakota.

Speaking of the UND, I did watch last night’s gritty 2-1 win over St. Lawrence University on NCHC.TV and I have to say that I was impressed with the gutty win by the UND hockey team. I will have more on that later.

Oshie Shines

On to some NHL hockey. Former UND All-Amerian T.J. Oshie had a great night against the New Jersey Devils. In fact, Oshie is off to a great start in 2017, in five games he has scored (5g-2a–7pts), he’s also a plus-three.

Check out the goals scored by Oshie. First, Oshie puts the Capitals on the board in the first period with this beauty.

Goal number two, in the third period, while the Capitals were on the power play, Oshie’s scored his second goal of the game and his fifth of the year.

The final score of the game was 5-2. The Capitals went three for four on the power play.