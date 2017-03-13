(Courtesy: Russell Hons for UNDsports.com)

On Saturday, with the game tied 5-5 in overtime, forward Trevor Olson scored the game-winning goal at the 07:38 mark of overtime sending 10,540 fans into a frenzy. After the game, Olson was all smiles. Olson has become UND’s Mr. March. The junior from Duluth, MN, has scored the game-winning goal in three of the last four games.

“That was a game that we needed,” Olson said. “A few shifts got away from us in the third there, but we were rumbling around in their zone a little bit. It (the puck) went out to John (Jonny Simonson)… to be honest, I was kind of tired I was trying to get net front and then go to the bench. Actually, I didn’t get all the way there. I just kind of threw my stick out there and it hit it (the puck) and went upstairs. It was kind of a cool experience.”

When Olson was asked if he knew that the puck had gone into the net:

“I had no idea,” Olson said. “It hit my stick and I didn’t see anything and I was going to the bench for a change and I saw the ref hammering down at the ice. Then the celly started and then obviously, they had the review.”