This afternoon, Denver Pioneers sophomore forward Tory Terry led Team USA to a 4-3 shootout victory over The Russians in the semi-finals of the 2017 WJC.

During the shootout, Terry owned goalie Ilya Samsonov. Terry scored in the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds of the shootout.

This begs the question, is Terry Team USA’s next T. J. Oshie? Maybe not, but NCHC teams aren’t going to want to face Terry in the shootout.

In 18 games with the Pioneers, Terry has scored (9g-8a—17pts) and is a plus-11. Terry was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (148 overall) by the Anaheim Ducks. According to the NHL Network, Terry was named after former All-Pro Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

Samsonov was drafted in the first round of 2015 NHL Entry Draft (22nd overall) by the Washington Capitals. Currently, Samsonov is playing with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).