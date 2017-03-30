Good evening. It has been what one can only classify as a bad day for the University of North Dakota. First, the University decided to cut women’s hockey and men’s and women’s swimming and diving. More on eliminating women’s hockey tomorrow.

Then to finish the day, we find out that UND freshman forward Tyson Jost has decided to forgo his college eligibility and sign an entry-level deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

Jost did what no other UND hockey player had done since Eddie Belfour, played one season and was done. In a matter of a week, UND has lost both of their first-round draft choices. Losses aside, UND will still have a good base of young players moving forward.

From the Denver Post:

On Wednesday night, shortly before the Avalanche faced the Washington Capitals, general manager Joe Sakic said in the team release that announced Jost’s signing: “We are excited to announce that Tyson has signed his entry-level contract and will be joining us for the rest of this season. Tyson is an all-around player. He competes, plays the game hard and is reliable at both ends of the ice. He just finished a strong year at North Dakota and we’re looking forward to seeing him in an Avalanche sweater.”

Jost’s career line will read, 16 goals – 19 assists and 35 points. Jost scored five goals on the power play and was a plus-17. Jost was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round (10th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.