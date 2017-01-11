This past week, he played four games in nights. Jost played two games in the World Junior Hockey Championship for Team Canada and then traveled on Friday morning to Omaha, Nebraska, to meet up with his UND teammates. When he arrived in Omaha, he was chomping at the bit to get back on the ice. Jost still had to convince his head coach Brad Berry he could play.

“I wanted to look him in the eye and see how he looked,” coach Berry told the media. “He had a sparkle in his eye and he had a jump in his step. He said to me, ‘Manage my minutes and I’ll be good to go.’ When I heard it from him, that’s when he was put in the lineup.”

It would appear that Berry made the right decision, Jost scored three goals and four points in the Hawks important two-game series against the Omaha Mavericks. Jost was instrumental in helping the Hawks sweep the Mavericks (9-1 W, 7-3 W). Stories like this only promote more interest in Jost.