My buddy Matthew Semisch has been on me to buy my own camera. So after much thought, I finally decided to purchase a Canon – EOS Rebel DSLR camera. Upon learning of my purchase, Russ Hons assured me that a Cannon isn’t a real camera. That being said, it’s kind of neat to see the game from a photographer’s perspective.

Last weekend, senior captain Austin Poganski took the blame for not getting his team ready to open the series against the Union College. Fast forward one week, the St. Cloud, Minnesota native took the team on his back and helped propel the Fighting Hawks to a 3-2 lead after one period of play. Poganski played with a chip on his shoulder, with something to prove. Poganski also played a fast, heavy game.

“I thought that we started well,” Poganski said. I think that was a big key to our success was starting well. Throughout the past three games, we haven’t started very well and it kind of lead to a few losses that we kind of had to play from behind. When we’re scoring early and playing well, being in the game, that’s “when we’re the most successful.

UND Fighting Hawks defenseman Andrew Peski was hurt during the second period of Friday’s game, his status is unknown for tonight’s game.

Freshman defenseman Gabe Bast missed the first four games of the season due to injury. Since being inserted in the lineup, the native of Red Deer, Alberta, has been solid.

When Friday’s game was over, the two teams had to be separated by the on-ice officials. Yep, old-time hockey.

“I thought that was a man’s game there tonight,” UND head coach Brad Berry said. “It was fast. It was heavy. A lot of up and down the ice. Two teams that have an unbelievable will. You could tell by the compete level. It went down to the last play, the last faceoff. We thought their team did a good job, and we thought that our team did a good job getting it done.”

Last night, senior All-American goaltender Cam Johnson secured his 50th win of his career. Through nine games, Johnson is 6-2-1, 1.78 GAA and .918 save percentage. With his 50th win, he’s eighth all-time in wins for UND. If Johnson can stay healthy, by the season’s end, he could end up in second place all-time. There aren’t enough games for him to catch Karl Goehring who has 80 wins.

Last night’s game was a heavy, hard-hitting game. The action on the ice was fast and furious. I would imagine that today, there are some sore players on both ends of the ice.