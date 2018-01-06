This year’s version of the University of North Dakota hockey team is struggling to score goals. Let’s take a look and see how things are going for the Hawks in scoring. Looking at the stats below, it’s getting kind of bleak. Currently, UND is ranked 41st in scoring averaging 2.78 goals per game. Tonight’s opponent is ranked fifth nationally in goal scoring averaging 3.58 goals per game.

During the post-game press conference Junior forward Shane Gersich said that he’s not concerned with the team’s lack of scoring.

“I’m not too concerned,” Gersich said.”I have confidence in this group. I believe in everyone in that lockeroom and things will come.”

A few of us have joked that we should put Gersich on a milk carton because he’s been missing on the score sheets most nights. All jokes aside, if this team wants to be successful, they need to start finding the twin consistently.

Christian Wolanin (5g-11a—16pts), pointless in two straight games.

Grant Mismash (5g-9a—14pts), pointless in three straight games.

Nick Jones (6g-7a—13pts), pointless in three straight games.

Shane Gersich (6g-6a—12pts), has scored goals in two of his last three games.

Colton Poolman (4g-8a—12pts), has one assist in the last four games.

Rhett Gardner (4g-7a—11pts), 1 goal in the last four games and two-game pointless streak.

Cole Smith (4g-4a—8pts), last night, he had three-game goal scoring streak snapped.

Gabe Bast (1g-6a—7pts), has two assist in his last eight games.

Colin Adams (5g-2a—7pts), has scored a single goal in his last seven games.