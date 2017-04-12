Today, the University of North Dakota released its hockey schedule for the 2017-18 season. Next year’s schedule includes 20 homes games and 17 games on the road. UND will play two exhibition games at home.
UND will play 12 non-conference games, seven at home and five on the road. To start the 2017-18 season, UND will compete in the Hockey Classic hosted by the University of Alaska-Anchorage Seawolves. UND will entertain two ECAC teams at the Ralph next season St. Lawrence and Union.
2017-18 UND Men’s Hockey Schedule
Date Opponent Time (CT)
Sept. 30 Manitoba (exhibition) 7:07 pm
Oct. 6 at Alaska Anchorage TBA
Oct. 7 at Alaska Anchorage TBA
Oct. 13 St. Lawrence 7:37 pm
Oct. 14 St. Lawrence 7:07 pm
Oct. 20 Minnesota 7:37 pm
Oct. 21 Minnesota 7:07 pm
Oct. 27 at Colorado College* TBA
Oct. 28 at Colorado College* TBA
Nov. 3 at Wisconsin TBA
Nov. 4 at Wisconsin TBA
Nov. 10 Miami* 7:37 pm
Nov. 11 Miami* 7:07 pm
Nov. 17 at Denver* TBA
Nov. 18 at Denver* TBA
Nov. 24 Union 7:37 pm
Nov. 25 Union 7:07 pm
Dec. 1 Western Michigan* 7:37 pm
Dec. 2 Western Michigan* 7:07 pm
Dec. 8 at St. Cloud State* TBA
Dec. 9 at St. Cloud State* TBA
Dec. 30 U.S. Under-18 Team (exhibition) 7:07 pm
Jan. 5 Omaha* 7:37 pm
Jan. 6 Omaha* 7:07 pm
Jan. 12 at Bemidji State TBA
Jan. 13 Bemidji State 7:07 pm
Jan. 19 at Minnesota Duluth* TBA
Jan. 20 at Minnesota Duluth* TBA
Jan. 26 Denver* 7:37 pm
Jan. 27 Denver* 7:07 pm
Feb. 9 Colorado College* 7:37 pm
Feb. 10 Colorado College* 7:07 pm
Feb. 16 at Omaha* TBA
Feb. 17 at Omaha* TBA
Feb. 23 at Miami* TBA
Feb. 24 at Miami* TBA
Mar. 2 St. Cloud State* 7:37 pm
Mar. 3 St. Cloud State* 7:07 pm
Mar. 9-11 NCHC Quarterfinals (TBD) TBD
Mar. 16-17 NCHC Frozen Faceoff (Minneapolis) TBD
Mar. 23-25 NCAA Regionals (TBD) TBD
Apr. 5-7 NCAA Frozen Faceoff (St. Paul) TBD
* – indicates NCHC game
Home games in bold; all times Central
Schedule subject to change