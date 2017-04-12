Quantcast
UND Releases 2017-18 Men’s Hockey Schedule
Posted by on April 12, 2017

Today, the University of North Dakota released its hockey schedule for the 2017-18 season. Next year’s schedule includes 20 homes games and 17 games on the road. UND will play two exhibition games at home.

UND will play 12 non-conference games, seven at home and five on the road. To start the 2017-18 season, UND will compete in the Hockey Classic hosted by the University of Alaska-Anchorage Seawolves. UND will entertain two ECAC teams at the Ralph next season St. Lawrence and Union.

2017-18 UND Men’s Hockey Schedule

Date            Opponent                                   Time (CT)

Sept. 30       Manitoba (exhibition)               7:07 pm

Oct. 6           at Alaska Anchorage                                TBA

Oct. 7           at Alaska Anchorage                                TBA

Oct. 13        St. Lawrence                                 7:37 pm

Oct. 14        St. Lawrence                                 7:07 pm

Oct. 20        Minnesota                                     7:37 pm

Oct. 21        Minnesota                                     7:07 pm

Oct. 27          at Colorado College*                                 TBA

Oct. 28          at Colorado College*                                 TBA

Nov. 3           at Wisconsin                                           TBA

Nov. 4           at Wisconsin                                           TBA

Nov. 10       Miami*                                          7:37 pm

Nov. 11       Miami*                                          7:07 pm

Nov. 17         at Denver*                                              TBA

Nov. 18         at Denver*                                              TBA

Nov. 24       Union                                             7:37 pm

Nov. 25       Union                                             7:07 pm

Dec. 1          Western Michigan*                       7:37 pm

Dec. 2          Western Michigan*                       7:07 pm

Dec. 8           at St. Cloud State*                                   TBA

Dec. 9           at St. Cloud State*                                   TBA

Dec. 30       U.S. Under-18 Team (exhibition)   7:07 pm

Jan. 5          Omaha*                                        7:37 pm

Jan. 6          Omaha*                                        7:07 pm

Jan. 12          at Bemidji State                                       TBA

Jan. 13        Bemidji State                                7:07 pm

Jan. 19          at Minnesota Duluth*                               TBA

Jan. 20          at Minnesota Duluth*                               TBA

Jan. 26        Denver*                                        7:37 pm

Jan. 27        Denver*                                        7:07 pm

Feb. 9          Colorado College*                        7:37 pm

Feb. 10        Colorado College*                        7:07 pm

Feb. 16         at Omaha*                                              TBA

Feb. 17         at Omaha*                                              TBA

Feb. 23         at Miami*                                                TBA

Feb. 24         at Miami*                                                TBA

Mar. 2          St. Cloud State*                            7:37 pm

Mar. 3          St. Cloud State*                            7:07 pm

Mar. 9-11      NCHC Quarterfinals (TBD)                       TBD

Mar. 16-17    NCHC Frozen Faceoff (Minneapolis)          TBD

Mar. 23-25    NCAA Regionals (TBD)                            TBD

Apr. 5-7        NCAA Frozen Faceoff (St. Paul)                TBD

 

* – indicates NCHC game

Home games in bold; all times Central

Schedule subject to change

 

 

