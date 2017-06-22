Quantcast
UND’s 2017-18 Freshman Class
Posted by on June 22, 2017

Today, the University of North Dakota hockey team released the official list of players from the 2017-18 freshman class. Without further ado here’s UND’s 2017-18 Freshman Class.

Collin Adams
Age: 19
Position: Forward
Hometown: Brighton, Michigan
Previous Team: Muskegon (USHL)
Draft Status: Drafted by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (170th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Elite Prospects Page

Gabe Bast
Age: 20
Position: Defense
Hometown: Red Deer, Alberta
Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)
Elite Prospects Page

Nicholas Jones
Age: 21
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta
Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)
Jones will be a junior after transferring from Ohio State.
Elite Prospects Page

Jordan Kawaguchi
Age: 20
Position: Forward
Hometown: Abbotsford, British Columbia
Previous Team: Chilliwack (BCHL)
Fun fact: Jordan is the cousin of former Minnesota Wild player Devin Setoguchi.
Elite Prospects Page

Matt Kiersted
AGE: 19
Position: Defense
Hometown: Elk River, Minnesota
Previous Team: Chicago (USHL)
Elite Prospects Page

Grant Mismash
Age: 18
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minnesota, Previous Team: U.S. NTDP
Draft Status: Projected to be drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft
Elite Prospects Page

“To me, he’s got a little more of a speed game and power game. I think Grant when he’s really wheeling and he stops, starts, and gets to the neutral zone, blue line to blue line with a lot of speed, that adds a tremendous amount of momentum to his game. He’s got to be a guy who continuously is on the hunt. And when he is, he’s an extremely effective player.” – John Wroblewski, NTDP U-18 coach

Josh Rieger
Age: 21
Position: Defesne
Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan,
Previous Team: Estevan (SJHL)
Elite Prospects Page

Peter Thome
Age: 20
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Previous Team: Waterloo (USHL)
Draft: Thome was drafted in the sixth round (155th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by Columbus Blue Jackets
Elite Prospects Page

Breakdown:

USHL 3
BCHL 3
UTNP 1
SJHL 1

Country

USA 4
Canada 4

State/Province

Minnesota 3
Michigan 1
Alberta 2
Saskatchewan 1
British Columbia 1

Average Age: 19 years & 9 months

