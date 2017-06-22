Today, the University of North Dakota hockey team released the official list of players from the 2017-18 freshman class. Without further ado here’s UND’s 2017-18 Freshman Class.

Collin Adams

Age: 19

Position: Forward

Hometown: Brighton, Michigan

Previous Team: Muskegon (USHL)

Draft Status: Drafted by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (170th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Elite Prospects Page

Gabe Bast

Age: 20

Position: Defense

Hometown: Red Deer, Alberta

Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)

Elite Prospects Page

Nicholas Jones

Age: 21

Position: Forward

Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta

Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)

Jones will be a junior after transferring from Ohio State.

Elite Prospects Page

Jordan Kawaguchi

Age: 20

Position: Forward

Hometown: Abbotsford, British Columbia

Previous Team: Chilliwack (BCHL)

Fun fact: Jordan is the cousin of former Minnesota Wild player Devin Setoguchi.

Elite Prospects Page

Matt Kiersted

AGE: 19

Position: Defense

Hometown: Elk River, Minnesota

Previous Team: Chicago (USHL)

Elite Prospects Page

Grant Mismash

Age: 18

Position: Forward

Hometown: Edina, Minnesota, Previous Team: U.S. NTDP

Draft Status: Projected to be drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft

Elite Prospects Page

“To me, he’s got a little more of a speed game and power game. I think Grant when he’s really wheeling and he stops, starts, and gets to the neutral zone, blue line to blue line with a lot of speed, that adds a tremendous amount of momentum to his game. He’s got to be a guy who continuously is on the hunt. And when he is, he’s an extremely effective player.” – John Wroblewski, NTDP U-18 coach

Josh Rieger

Age: 21

Position: Defesne

Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan,

Previous Team: Estevan (SJHL)

Elite Prospects Page

Peter Thome

Age: 20

Position: Goaltender

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Previous Team: Waterloo (USHL)

Draft: Thome was drafted in the sixth round (155th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by Columbus Blue Jackets

Elite Prospects Page

Breakdown:

USHL 3

BCHL 3

UTNP 1

SJHL 1

Country

USA 4

Canada 4

State/Province

Minnesota 3

Michigan 1

Alberta 2

Saskatchewan 1

British Columbia 1

Average Age: 19 years & 9 months