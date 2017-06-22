Today, the University of North Dakota hockey team released the official list of players from the 2017-18 freshman class. Without further ado here’s UND’s 2017-18 Freshman Class.
Collin Adams
Age: 19
Position: Forward
Hometown: Brighton, Michigan
Previous Team: Muskegon (USHL)
Draft Status: Drafted by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (170th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Gabe Bast
Age: 20
Position: Defense
Hometown: Red Deer, Alberta
Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)
Nicholas Jones
Age: 21
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta
Previous Team: Penticton (BCHL)
Jones will be a junior after transferring from Ohio State.
Jordan Kawaguchi
Age: 20
Position: Forward
Hometown: Abbotsford, British Columbia
Previous Team: Chilliwack (BCHL)
Fun fact: Jordan is the cousin of former Minnesota Wild player Devin Setoguchi.
Matt Kiersted
AGE: 19
Position: Defense
Hometown: Elk River, Minnesota
Previous Team: Chicago (USHL)
Grant Mismash
Age: 18
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minnesota, Previous Team: U.S. NTDP
Draft Status: Projected to be drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft
“To me, he’s got a little more of a speed game and power game. I think Grant when he’s really wheeling and he stops, starts, and gets to the neutral zone, blue line to blue line with a lot of speed, that adds a tremendous amount of momentum to his game. He’s got to be a guy who continuously is on the hunt. And when he is, he’s an extremely effective player.” – John Wroblewski, NTDP U-18 coach
Josh Rieger
Age: 21
Position: Defesne
Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan,
Previous Team: Estevan (SJHL)
Peter Thome
Age: 20
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Previous Team: Waterloo (USHL)
Draft: Thome was drafted in the sixth round (155th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by Columbus Blue Jackets
Breakdown:
USHL 3
BCHL 3
UTNP 1
SJHL 1
Country
USA 4
Canada 4
State/Province
Minnesota 3
Michigan 1
Alberta 2
Saskatchewan 1
British Columbia 1
Average Age: 19 years & 9 months