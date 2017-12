After yet another embarrassing home loss (5-0 to the goddamn Winnipeg Jets), I have only two things to say:

1. Did the Oilers do their NYE drinking before the game? (Spoiler: yes)

2. I told you that Blake Wheeler was having a good December.

It’s time for someone to do something about this dumpster fire.

Happy New Year, from all of us at the Rig! Hopefully your night goes better than the game.