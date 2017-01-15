Michael Bennett let his temper get the best of him on the field and off it in a 36-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round Saturday.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end appeared to poke Falcons offensive tackle Ryan Schraeder in the eye at the end of a play in the third quarter, and Bennett’s frustration carried into the locker room after the game.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, Bennett threatened a reporter who asked about the Seahawks’ pass rush:

Michael Bennett's frustration carried into the SEA lockerroom where he berated, threatened a reporter after a question about the pass rush — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 15, 2017

Despite getting sacked three times, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan carved up the Seahawks’ defense for 338 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Seattle had one of the better pass defenses during the regular season but struggled on Saturday without injured All-Pro safety Earl Thomas.