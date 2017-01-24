The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t sound too pleased with star receiver Antonio Brown.

Apparently Brown was a bit of a distraction in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots, a continuation of his distracting developments after the whole Facebook Live fiasco leading up to the game.

According to a report by Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, Brown pitched a silent fit on the sidelines after somebody else on the team scored a touchdown:

According to the report, after DeAngelo Williams scored the Steelers’ first touchdown in the AFC Championship Game, Brown was pouting while the rest of his teammates were celebrating because Brown wanted the ball to go to him, not Williams, on the play.

Somebody either really has it out for Brown with these reports, or he has distributing character traits that are starting to wear thin in Pittsburgh.

Of course, a wideout caring about stats and being a showman isn’t anything new. But this offseason has already started to create whispers as to whether the Steelers should trade Brown.

Maybe this is Brown acting like a normal wideout and the situation getting blown out of proportion. Maybe there is more to it. Either way, it is going to be quite the long offseason for the Steelers based on the early pace set by the drama around Brown.