The Chargers will soon announce that the team is relocating to Los Angeles, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, and one particular fan was not happy about it.

Just a few hours after the news about relocation broke, this male fan went to Chargers Park to make a statement. Also, it should be noted that he brought some eggs along with him.

The Chargers fan fired up his Periscope to connect with viewers, and then proceeded to share some thoughts on how he felt about the team relocating (which we omitted, since his rant contained some vulgar language). After that was off his chest, he then turned to the front door of Chargers Park and threw multiple eggs at it. Judging by the video, his aim was pretty good, too.

Kelly Biele of FOX 5 San Diego shared a few photos of what the scene looked like afterward.

Eggs thrown at Chargers Park. Fans very upset at reports of @chargers moving to LA. Police on scene. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/NBYd9xRWfF — Kelly Biele (@kellytvnews) January 12, 2017

FOX 5 San Diego’s Jordan Whitley posted a video of the aftermath as well.

Grown man egged Chargers park. Here is aftermath pic.twitter.com/Oa8e5trO3t — Jordan Whitley (@JordanWhitley) January 12, 2017

This situation probably could’ve been handled in a more mature manner, but this is how the fan chose to deal with it.