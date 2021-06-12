UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

June 12, 2021

Gila River Arena

Glendale, Arizona

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

14,329 – very strong – third highest ranked in past four years

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)j

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Middleweight Championship:

Israel Adesanya (20-1, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori (17-4-1, #3 ranked middleweight)

UFC Flyweight Championship:

Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno (18-5-2, #2 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Leon Edwards (18-3, 1 NC, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Nate Diaz (21-12, #65 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Demian Maia (28-10, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Belal Muhammad (18-3, 1 NC, #28 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Paul Craig (14-4-1, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill (8-0, 1 NC, #15 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Drew Dober (23-10, 1 NC, #12 ranked lightweight) vs Brad Riddell (9-1, #46 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Eryk Anders (13-5, 1 NC, #23 ranked light heavyweight) vs Darren Stewart (12-6, 2 NC, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Lauren Murphy (14-4, #5 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Joanne Calderwood (15-5, #10 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Movsar Evloev (14-0, #16 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-27 x 3) vs Hakeem Dawodu (12-1-1, #15 ranked featherweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Pannie Kianzad (15-5, #18 ranked women’s bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 2, 29-28) vs Alexis Davis (20-10, #25 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Terrence McKinney (10-3) vs Matt Frevola (8-2-1, #51 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES-ROUND 1 (0:07)

Featherweights:

Chase Hooper (10-1-1, #52 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson (18-9, #54 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Lightweights:

Fares Ziam (11-3, #61 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA MAJORITY DECISION (29-28 x 2, 28-29) vs Luigi Vendramini (9-1, #59 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Carlos Felipe (10-1, #29 ranked heavyweight) *** WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (28-29, 29-28 x 2) vs Jake Collier (12-5, #27 ranked heavyweight)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)