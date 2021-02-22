Alexis Davis Scouting Report
Vitals
5’6″ 125 lbs (Women’s Flyweight)
67″ reach, Orthodox
October 4, 1984
Record
19-10 (UFC: 6-5)
Current Streak
3 straight losses
Training
Black belt in Ju-Jitsu
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
Raging Wolf Women’s Flyweight Champion: 2010 (one successful title defense)
Strengths
– very experienced – pro since 2007 & has fought many top names
– jiu-jitsu wizard
– excellent submission skills
– very good at passing guard & pulling off sweeps on the ground
– very tough – only been finished in four fights
– very hard to submit
– lands a high volume of strikes
– a very accurate striker also
– big for flyweight – used to fight at bantamweight
Weaknesses
– gets hit a lot – almost more often than she hits her opponent
– poor striking defense
– doesn’t land many takedowns
– doesn’t look for many submissions, surprisingly
– no knockout power
– poor takedown defense
– on a bad losing streak
Synopsis
The Ally-Gator is back – will she just as deadly now that she is a Mommy?