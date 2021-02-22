MMA Manifesto

Alexis Davis Scouting Report

By February 22, 2021 12:31 am

Vitals

5’6″ 125 lbs (Women’s Flyweight)
67″ reach, Orthodox
October 4, 1984

Record

19-10 (UFC: 6-5)

Current Streak

3 straight losses

Training

Black belt in Ju-Jitsu
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

Raging Wolf Women’s Flyweight Champion: 2010 (one successful title defense)

 

Strengths

– very experienced – pro since 2007 & has fought many top names
– jiu-jitsu wizard
– excellent submission skills
– very good at passing guard & pulling off sweeps on the ground
– very tough – only been finished in four fights
– very hard to submit
– lands a high volume of strikes
– a very accurate striker also
– big for flyweight – used to fight at bantamweight

 

Weaknesses

– gets hit a lot – almost more often than she hits her opponent
– poor striking defense
– doesn’t land many takedowns
– doesn’t look for many submissions, surprisingly
– no knockout power
– poor takedown defense
– on a bad losing streak

 

Synopsis

The Ally-Gator is back – will she just as deadly now that she is a Mommy?

 

 

