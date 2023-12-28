2024 MLB Key Dates Including Spring Training, MLB World Tour Games, and More!

Believe it or not, as the calendar gets ready to turn from 2023 to 2024, the start of the 2024 baseball season is right around the corner. Amidst all the hoopla and hysteria of the final weeks of the NFL season, baseball will be a mere six-weeks away from beginning the marathon journey of the 2024 MLB regular season. The journey will begin on the backfields of Arizona and Florida and end with one team hoisting the MLB Commissioner’s Trophy as the best in baseball.

That’s a wrap! The @Rangers 1st World Series championship in franchise history comes in as the No. 1 Play of the Year! pic.twitter.com/JxcjdscaFv — MLB (@MLB) December 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the 2024 MLB key dates including Spring Training, MLB World Tour Games, the trade deadline, and more!

2024 MLB Key Dates

Approx. February 14: Pitchers & Catchers Report

While not set in stone by any MLB club, the tentative report date for pitchers and catchers falls right around Valentine’s Day.

February 24: MLB Spring Training Begins

Okay, so technically 2024 MLB Spring Training begins on February 23 when the Boston Red Sox host the Northeastern University Huskies at JetBlue Park in Ft. Myers, FL.

host the at JetBlue Park in Ft. Myers, FL. All Cactus and Grapefruit League games will begin on February 24 in Arizona and Florida, respectively.

March 9-10: MLB Dominican Republic Series

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will travel to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for a two-game series. The two games will be played at Estadio Quisqueya and will be considered Grapefruit League games.

March 14-17: MLB Spring Breakout 2024

New for 2024, Major League Baseball will showcase the top minor league prospects in a series of games over a four-day period in Arizona and Florida. Titled “Spring Breakout,” the contests will feature MLB Pipeline’s top prospects and players ready to make the leap to the Big Leagues.

March 20-21: MLB Seoul Series (2024 MLB Regular Season Opening Day)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will travel to South Korea for a quick two-game series. The series will mark the official start of the 2024 MLB regular season even though both clubs will return stateside to finish Spring Training.

March 28: Play Ball!

All 30 MLB clubs will be in action for the official opening of the 2024 MLB regular season.

Key Opening Series include: The defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers hosting the Chicago Cubs . The Atlanta Braves traveling to the Philadelphia Phillies in an Opening Series NL East grudge match. The Los Angeles Dodgers , now featuring Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto , welcoming the St. Louis Cardinals to Southern California.



April 15: Jackie Robinson Day

As has been tradition since 2004, all MLB players and coaches will don the #42 in honor of Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson.

April 27-28: MLB Mexico City Series

The Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros will face off in a two-game series from Mexico City’s Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu.

June 8-9: MLB London Series

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will tangle in London as part of the 2o24 MLB World Tour. The two-game series will be played at London Stadium in Stratford, London.

June 20: MLB at Rickwood Field

The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will play the first ever MLB game at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, AL. Rickwood Field served as the home field for the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues and hosted players such as Satchel Paige and Willie Mays.

July 16: 94th MLB All-Star Game

The 94th edition of MLB’s “Mid-Summer Classic” will take place on July 16 from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, the home of the Texas Rangers.

July 30-Aug 2: MLB Trade Deadline

Major League Baseball has not officially announced the date for the 2024 MLB trade deadline, however it will likely fall between July 30-Aug 2.

August 18: MLB Little League Classic

The 2024 MLB Little League Classic from historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA will feature the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees.

September 27-29: Final Regular Season Series

The 2024 MLB regular season will come to an end the weekend of September 27-29.

October 1-November 7: 2024 MLB Postseason

While no official dates have been announced, the 2024 MLB Postseason is estimated to run from October 1 through early November.