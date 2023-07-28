The college football world is buzzing with excitement as five-star defensive tackle, David Stone, readies for Decision Day on August 26th. The standout from IMG Academy in Florida has turned heads across the nation. Stone has shown a lot of interest in the Oklahoma Sooners, visiting the campus more than a dozen times in recent years.

Stone Heading to Norman?

According to recent reports, Stone is believed to be heavily leaning towards the Sooners as his college football destination. They’re leading the race against other big-name schools like Oregon, Miami, Florida, Michigan State, and Texas A&M. The Sooners have worked hard to build a strong relationship with Stone. He talks to the coaching staff daily, building bonds that go beyond the football field.

What’s more, Stone’s friends, Jayden Jackson and Xavier Robinson, recently committed to the Sooners. This connection might give Oklahoma an edge in Stone’s decision.

Being an Oklahoma native, Stone’s ties to the Sooners run deep. The coaching team, led by Brent Venables, hasn’t shied away from showing Stone how much they want him on their side. They believe he could be a real game-changer for the Sooners.

It would be a major boost to the OU recruiting class if they can land the consensus-ranked number seven player and number two defensive lineman in the class of 2024.

Jason Taylor a Secret Weapon for Miami?

However, Miami has also caught Stone’s eye. He and his family have built a good rapport with the Hurricane coaches. Plus, Stone is impressed by their new defensive line coach, Jason Taylor, a real superstar in the NFL.

Scouts have had their eye on Stone for a while too. According to Andrew Ivins, a scout with 247Sports, Stone will be a “difference maker at the Power Five level.” Ivins notes that Stone can find multiple ways to get in the backfield and can cause absolute mayhem in the pass or rush games. He is not alone in thinking that Stone will be playing on Sundays in a few years time.

As Decision Day draws closer, we’re all on the edge of our seats. Wherever Stone ends up, he’s sure to make a big impact. Let’s see if it will be with the Sooners on August 26th.

