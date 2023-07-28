College Football

5-Star DT David Stone Expected to Commit to the Oklahoma Sooners on August 26th Decision Day

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
david stone

The college football world is buzzing with excitement as five-star defensive tackle, David Stone, readies for Decision Day on August 26th. The standout from IMG Academy in Florida has turned heads across the nation. Stone has shown a lot of interest in the Oklahoma Sooners, visiting the campus more than a dozen times in recent years.

Stone Heading to Norman?

According to recent reports, Stone is believed to be heavily leaning towards the Sooners as his college football destination. They’re leading the race against other big-name schools like Oregon, Miami, Florida, Michigan State, and Texas A&M. The Sooners have worked hard to build a strong relationship with Stone. He talks to the coaching staff daily, building bonds that go beyond the football field.

What’s more, Stone’s friends, Jayden Jackson and Xavier Robinson, recently committed to the Sooners. This connection might give Oklahoma an edge in Stone’s decision.

Being an Oklahoma native, Stone’s ties to the Sooners run deep. The coaching team, led by Brent Venables, hasn’t shied away from showing Stone how much they want him on their side. They believe he could be a real game-changer for the Sooners.

It would be a major boost to the OU recruiting class if they can land the consensus-ranked number seven player and number two defensive lineman in the class of 2024.

Jason Taylor a Secret Weapon for Miami?

However, Miami has also caught Stone’s eye. He and his family have built a good rapport with the Hurricane coaches. Plus, Stone is impressed by their new defensive line coach, Jason Taylor, a real superstar in the NFL.

Scouts have had their eye on Stone for a while too. According to Andrew Ivins, a scout with 247Sports, Stone will be a “difference maker at the Power Five level.” Ivins notes that Stone can find multiple ways to get in the backfield and can cause absolute mayhem in the pass or rush games. He is not alone in thinking that Stone will be playing on Sundays in a few years time.

As Decision Day draws closer, we’re all on the edge of our seats. Wherever Stone ends up, he’s sure to make a big impact. Let’s see if it will be with the Sooners on August 26th.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
kam franklin

5-Star Recruit Kamarion Franklin Set to Choose Tennessee Volunteers Over Ole Miss and Auburn on August 11th Decision Day

Author image David Evans  •  Jul 26 2023
College Football
deion sanders 6
Conference Realignment News: Deion Sanders Looking at Colorado Buffaloes Moving from Pac-12 to Big 12
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 26 2023
College Football
adam anderson
Former UGA Bulldog Adam Anderson Pleads Guilty to Sexual Battery, Sentenced to One Year in Jail
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 24 2023
College Football
vanderbilt football
Vanderbilt Commodores Receive FIVE Votes to Become Conference Champions on SEC Media Day
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 21 2023
College Football
derrick mcfall
UCLA Bruins Now Favorites For 4-Star ATH Derrick McFall, Texas A&M Aggies OUT of Running
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 21 2023
College Football
Untitled-design-32-1
Dodgers Select Former Clemson QB, Current Oregon State QB D.J. Uiagalelei in the MLB Draft
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 11 2023
College Football
pat fitzgerald 2
Pat Fitzgerald Hires $2000/hr Lawyers as Ex-Northwestern Football Coach Prepares for Likely Legal Battle Over With or Without Cause Contract Buyout
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top