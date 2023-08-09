August is always hot, and not just in temperature. This week, the heat turns up in college football’s recruiting race. At its epicenter? Five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons. On Thursday, August 10, Simmons will unveil his college choice. While Miami holds a seat at the table, the real drama unfolds between the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns.

Colin Simmons Getting Ready to Pull on the Orange & White of the Texas Longhorns?

The Duncanville High star has made headlines all year. Simmons, ranked the top EDGE prospect for the 2024 class and Texas’ top talent, now faces a life-changing choice. LSU or Texas. Gold and purple or burnt orange and white? His journey toward this moment provides hints about his eventual choice.

It’s no secret Simmons gravitates toward the SEC. So, the Longhorns joining the SEC? A game-changer, propelling them past Texas A&M in the race for Simmons. But, the tale’s more intricate than college football conferences alone.

The age-old adage in recruiting circles: “follow the visits.” In Simmons’ case, it’s giving nothing away between his top two choices. Both Baton Rouge and Austin have hosted him multiple times. He’s been to LSU for the spring game, back in July, and is due for another in November. Meanwhile, Texas welcomed him for an official visit in June. His visit count? Equal for both.

The Draw of Texas

Simmons’ fondness for the LSU vibe isn’t news. He’s seen LSU triumph with a National Championship. Plus, the NFL Draft repeatedly showcases LSU’s player development prowess. Moreover, the Tigers’ defensive strategy aligns well with Simmons’ skill set.

However, Texas has its allure. His post-official visit vibes hinted at Texas taking a lead.

Geographical proximity plays its part for the Texas native. Furthermore, Texas promises lucrative NIL opportunities, beckoning any aspiring athlete.

Simmons’ fit in Texas’ scheme is perfect. Their edge rushers, known for their aggressive vertical play, align seamlessly with his style.

Look out for 2024 5⭐️ EDGE Colin Simmons! He gets in the backfield for a big sack!https://t.co/oXygPtdJbFpic.twitter.com/BO1UevjjR0 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 18, 2022

The narrative spins further. Texas, under Steve Sarkisian, has amped up its in-state recruiting. The region’s top talents, like Johntay Cook and Malik Muhammad, have already been reeled in by the Longhorns. Simmons joining this elite list? Not far-fetched.

Recent intel points more favorably to Texas. While Simmons’ top priority isn’t NIL, Austin appears better equipped for his financial prospects. Meanwhile, his family seem to lean more toward the Longhorns too.

The feel is that the scales are tipping toward Austin. Yet, nothing’s set in stone until Simmons’ announcement, which is set for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on August 10.

