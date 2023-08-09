College Football

5-Star Recruit Colin Simmons Favoring Texas Longhorns Over LSU Tigers With August 10 Decision Day Imminent

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
colin simmons 2

August is always hot, and not just in temperature. This week, the heat turns up in college football’s recruiting race. At its epicenter? Five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons. On Thursday, August 10, Simmons will unveil his college choice. While Miami holds a seat at the table, the real drama unfolds between the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns.

Colin Simmons Getting Ready to Pull on the Orange & White of the Texas Longhorns?

The Duncanville High star has made headlines all year. Simmons, ranked the top EDGE prospect for the 2024 class and Texas’ top talent, now faces a life-changing choice. LSU or Texas. Gold and purple or burnt orange and white? His journey toward this moment provides hints about his eventual choice.

It’s no secret Simmons gravitates toward the SEC. So, the Longhorns joining the SEC? A game-changer, propelling them past Texas A&M in the race for Simmons. But, the tale’s more intricate than college football conferences alone.

The age-old adage in recruiting circles: “follow the visits.” In Simmons’ case, it’s giving nothing away between his top two choices. Both Baton Rouge and Austin have hosted him multiple times. He’s been to LSU for the spring game, back in July, and is due for another in November. Meanwhile, Texas welcomed him for an official visit in June. His visit count? Equal for both.

The Draw of Texas

Simmons’ fondness for the LSU vibe isn’t news. He’s seen LSU triumph with a National Championship. Plus, the NFL Draft repeatedly showcases LSU’s player development prowess. Moreover, the Tigers’ defensive strategy aligns well with Simmons’ skill set.

However, Texas has its allure. His post-official visit vibes hinted at Texas taking a lead.

Geographical proximity plays its part for the Texas native. Furthermore, Texas promises lucrative NIL opportunities, beckoning any aspiring athlete.

Simmons’ fit in Texas’ scheme is perfect. Their edge rushers, known for their aggressive vertical play, align seamlessly with his style.

The narrative spins further. Texas, under Steve Sarkisian, has amped up its in-state recruiting. The region’s top talents, like Johntay Cook and Malik Muhammad, have already been reeled in by the Longhorns. Simmons joining this elite list? Not far-fetched.

Recent intel points more favorably to Texas. While Simmons’ top priority isn’t NIL, Austin appears better equipped for his financial prospects. Meanwhile, his family seem to lean more toward the Longhorns too.

The feel is that the scales are tipping toward Austin. Yet, nothing’s set in stone until Simmons’ announcement, which is set for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on August 10.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
quinshon judkins

College Football Player Rankings 2023: Top-10 Best NCAAF Running Backs

Author image David Evans  •  11h
College Football
peyton woodyard
What 5-Star Safety Peyton Woodyard’s Flip From Georgia Bulldogs to Alabama Means for Tide’s 2024 Recruiting Class
Author image David Evans  •  18h
College Football
brione ramsey-brooks
Top 5 Heaviest College Football Players in 2023: Where Does TCU Freshman Brione Ramsey-Brooks Rank?
Author image David Evans  •  1h
College Football
schumann golding steele
Top 10 Highest-Paid Defensive Coordinators in College Football
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 8 2023
College Football
top paid oc rees riley longo
Top 10 Highest-Paid Offensive Coordinators in College Football
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 8 2023
College Football
gatlin bair
Toss-Up Between Michigan Wolverines and Boise State Broncos for 4-Star Recruit Gatlin Bair as Decision Day Looms
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 4 2023
College Football
puddles oregon duck washington huskies
College Conference Realignment: What Next for Pac-12 With Oregon and Washington Move to Big Ten?
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top