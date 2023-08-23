The release of the Netflix documentary “Untold: Swamp Kings” has thrust the players from the Florida Gators’ late 2000s era back into the spotlight. Under the stewardship of head coach Urban Meyer, this team witnessed a golden period of football, with luminaries like Tim Tebow and Aaron Hernandez at the helm. This golden era was bolstered by a constellation of 5-star recruits and remarkable talents that propelled the team to their 2008 and 2009 championship victories. Here, we take a brief look at the high school recruiting profiles of Tim Tebow, Aaron Hernandez, and other Florida Gators from that time.



Tim Tebow, the southpaw quarterback, was lauded for his leadership and dual-threat capabilities, while Hernandez, the tight end, made waves with his exceptional receiving skills. Yet beyond their evident abilities on the gridiron, both had trajectories that were marked by moments of triumph and tribulation.

Tim Tebow

Emerging from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, Florida, Tebow was the quintessential top recruit:

Stars: ★★★★★

Overall Rank: #22 nationally

Position Rank: #1 dual-threat quarterback

What scouts were saying about Tim Tebow as a high school recruit

Tim Tebow is a left-handed quarterback known for both his passing and running skills. He showcases great size, athleticism, and is especially skilled when working from the shotgun. His ability to evade tacklers in the pocket and make plays outside of it, either by passing against his body or running, stands out.

He exhibits excellent field vision, even under pressure. However, Tebow’s arm strength isn’t elite, and his low release point sometimes counteracts his ideal height. Despite these minor drawbacks, Tebow’s character shines through; he’s a strong competitor, a field leader, and fundamentally, a playmaker.

His success was evident in high school, where he set state records with 4,286 passing yards, 5,552 total yards, and accounted for 70 touchdowns in a season. Tebow’s physical prowess suggests he’s college-ready, but adapting mentally to college football will determine his early participation.

Watch Tim Tebow in action for the Gators:

Tebow’s collegiate achievements remain legendary

He was the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

in 2007. He was instrumental in securing the BCS National Championship in 2008 for the Gators.

Aaron Hernandez

From Bristol Central High School in Connecticut, Hernandez, while not initially as hyped as Tebow, showcased tremendous potential:

Stars: ★★★★

Overall Rank: #104 nationally

Position Rank: #1 tight end

What scouts were saying about Aaron Hernandez as a high school recruit

Aaron Hernandez is a standout receiving tight end, known for his consistent hands and competitive nature, particularly when contesting catches. He excels at high-pointing balls, adjusting mid-air, and maintaining concentration in crowded situations.

While he has good speed, his route running needs improvement, although he often overcomes defenders with sheer athleticism. Despite appearing stiff when running, he has a knack for eluding tacklers and demonstrates good acceleration.

Hernandez is aggressive, often using his strength to gain extra yards. Though his size is adequate, he’ll benefit from added bulk. The main concern is his capability as an in-line blocker. While he has potential in this area, even without excelling at it, his receiving skills alone make him a noteworthy prospect.

Additional Information: Hernandez had initially committed to UConn in his sophomore year and was the 2006 Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year. In 2005, he had an impressive 67 receptions, 1,800 yards, and 24 touchdowns.

At Florida, Hernandez’s contributions were invaluable

He clinched the John Mackey Award in 2009 , signifying the nation’s best collegiate tight end.

, signifying the nation’s best collegiate tight end. His role in the Gators’ 2008 National Championship campaign was paramount.

Unfortunately, Hernandez was convicted of murder in 2015, and committed suicide in prison in 2017.

Star Recruits of the 2008 and 2009 Championship Teams

Tebow and Hernandez were surrounded by a wealth of talent. Here is a brief rundown of some other top-class recruits of that era:

Percy Harvin (Wide Receiver): Stars: ★★★★★ Overall Rank: #2 nationally



Carlos Dunlap (Defensive End): Stars: ★★★★★ Overall Rank: #14 nationally



Brandon Spikes (Linebacker): Stars: ★★★★★ Overall Rank: #12 nationally



Joe Haden (Cornerback): Stars: ★★★★★ Overall Rank: #37 nationally



The Florida Gators of the late 2000s exemplified the synergy of top-tier recruiting and on-field performance. The “Untold: Swamp Kings” documentary rekindles memories of a team characterized by 5-star talents, outstanding gameplay, and a series of highs and lows off the field. This era of the Gators remains one of the most storied in college football history.

