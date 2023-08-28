Arkansas football are already planning years ahead. Bear McWhorter, the 3-star offensive tackle, in the class of 2026, from Cass High School in Kingston, Georgia, has committed to the Razorbacks. His unique name isn’t the only thing that stands out about this recruit. From the billboards of Fayetteville to his unparalleled talent on the field, McWhorter has proven he’s ready to take on the SEC challenge.

Big Bear McWhorter’s Dream of Being a Razorback a Step Closer to Reality

Arkansas was in stiff competition to land McWhorter. A glance at his recruitment dossier reveals an impressive list of college football powerhouses. Florida State, Penn State, and even the likes of Alabama and Georgia extended offers. But distance seems to have played little to no role in his decision.

Though Georgia was just 96 miles away and Alabama a mere 167, he chose his apparent beloved Razorbacks, located a solid 521 miles from his hometown.

However, McWhorter’s ties to Arkansas aren’t just recent. Rewind to his eighth-grade year, and you’d find a striking billboard on I-49 in Fayetteville. It displayed a young McWhorter, announcing his dream of becoming a hog. Few players showcase such a commitment at such a young age.

BANG. Hogs land Bear Mcwhorter. Over a year ago he put this billboard up in Fayetteville and he held true to his word after he got an offer! Go hogs. https://t.co/GazIpzFnxl pic.twitter.com/yrn6Z51RW1 — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) August 27, 2023

For those curious, Bear isn’t his real name. But let’s set the record straight – everyone calls him Bear, and that ain’t changing now. He is a strong favorite to make the list of college football’s top names in 2026.

“Stay Humble, Keep Working”

In a recent interview, McWhorter shared the best advice he’s ever received: “Stay humble, keep working, and everything will fall into place.” This mindset seems to be doing wonders for him on and off the field. When asked about his role model, without hesitation, he mentioned his father. Why? Because he drives him daily toward excellence.

Diving into his scouting report gives a clearer picture of his capabilities. As a freshman at Cass, McWhorter started ten games, all at the crucial left tackle position. To start so young suggests a maturity and readiness uncommon at his age. According to a scouting report by Sports Illustrated, he’s all about using his hands, which lets him capitalize on his base strength and push through blocks consistently. With a unique blend of movement, size, and pedigree, he stands tall among his 2026 classmates.

The University of Arkansas has every reason to celebrate. With the commitment of a player as promising and passionate as Bear McWhorter, the Razorbacks could be set to make significant strides in the upcoming seasons. SEC football, watch out!

