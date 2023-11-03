NFL News and Rumors

Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is facing a lot of pressure to win in his third season. For now, we explore Brandon Staley’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Brandon Staley Contract And Salary

On January 17, 2021, the Chargers hired Staley as their 17th head coach in franchise history. Staley replaced Anthony Lynn, who was fired after the 2020 season.

Staley signed a four-year deal reportedly worth $16 million, which comes to $4 million annually.

That contract is the norm for first-time coaches, who typically make $2 million to $5 million annually.

Brandon Staley Net Worth

Staley’s estimated net worth is around $5 million. His net worth primarily comes from his time coaching in the NFL.

Staley is only in his third season as a head coach, hence the low net worth.

However, Staley did serve as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

Brandon Staley Head Coaching Record

Heading into the Chargers’ Week 9 game against the New York Jets, Staley’s head coaching record is 21-9 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason.

Known for his aggressive coaching style, Staley went 9-8 in his first season.

In Staley’s second season in 2022, the Chargers went 10-7, earning a spot in the Wild Card Round. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chargers led 27–0 late in the first half. However, the Jaguars rallied in the second half to win 31-30.

Staley’s off to a rough start in 2023 at 3-4. There are rumors that Staley could lose his job at the end of the season if the Chargers miss the playoffs. If the Chargers move on from their head coach, Staley’s buyout would be around $8 million.

Brandon Staley Wife

Staley married Amy Ward in 2011. Together, they have three children.

