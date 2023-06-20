NBA News and Rumors

Brian Windhorst: Damian Lillard Does Not Want Youth Movement In Portland, Wishes To Play With Veterans

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Damian Lillard Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard remains adamant about not wanting a “youth movement.” The 32-year-old guard wants to play with veterans in Portland in hopes of playing for a championship.

Brian Windhorst Thinks Blazers Could Keep No. 3 Pick

On Wednesday’s Get Up, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared an update on the Blazers’ draft strategy ahead of Thursday night.

“In discussions with teams in the past couple of days, the Blazers have started to maybe indicate that they won’t trade the No. 3 pick and that they may end up deciding to draft the player there, whether it be Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller because they don’t necessarily love the options they’re getting offered for No. 3,” Windhorst said.

At the end of this past season, Lillard told the organization that he wants to stay in Portland if they build a roster that can compete for a championship. If Portland elects to rebuild, then Lillard would work with the team to explore a trade.

Damian Lillard Wants To Compete For A Championship

With the news that the Blazers might keep the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s draft, Windhorst checked in with Lillard’s camp to see if there was a “change of heart” about the star player’s desire to play with veterans.

“I was told unequivocally no,” Windhorst said. “Dame does not want a youth movement. He wants to play with veterans. He wants the team to upgrade the team fast and immediately with veteran players that can help him.”

Windhorst pointed out other ways to upgrade the roster with veterans that does not include the No. 3 pick. However, making the selection may cause a schism between Dame and the Blazers.

“If the Blazers don’t like what they’re offered, and they use this pick on one of the young players, you’re potentially causing a bit of an issue there with Dame Lillard, so keep an eye on that on Thursday night,” Windhorst added.

If Lillard is traded from the Blazers, the Miami Heat are the favorite to land the future Hall of Famer.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Trailblazers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Houston's Jarace Walker

NBA Draft 2023 Fifth Pick Odds: Jarace Walker, Cam Whitmore Among Favorites

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  45min
NBA News and Rumors
City Reapers guard Amen Thompson
NBA Draft 2023 Fourth Pick Odds: Amen Thompson The Favorite
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NBA News and Rumors
Suns guard Chris Paul
Chris Paul Next Team Odds If Not Wizards: Lakers, Clippers Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NBA News and Rumors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul
Chris Paul Surprised By Trade, Found Out From His Son While On A Plane
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NBA News and Rumors
Michael Jordan To Profit $2 Billion From Charlotte Hornets Sale, More Than Lifetime Nike Deal
Michael Jordan To Profit $2 Billion From Charlotte Hornets Sale, More Than Lifetime Nike Deal
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 16 2023
NBA News and Rumors
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson
NBA Free Agency 2023: Zion Williamson Next Team Odds If Traded
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 16 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell
NBA Free Agency 2023: D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top