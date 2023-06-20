Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard remains adamant about not wanting a “youth movement.” The 32-year-old guard wants to play with veterans in Portland in hopes of playing for a championship.

Brian Windhorst Thinks Blazers Could Keep No. 3 Pick

.@WindhorstESPN says Damian Lillard could ask out of Portland if they don’t trade No. 3 pick: “Dame does not want a youth movement [and] wants to play with veterans.” pic.twitter.com/41iQzvip1g — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 20, 2023

On Wednesday’s Get Up, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared an update on the Blazers’ draft strategy ahead of Thursday night.

“In discussions with teams in the past couple of days, the Blazers have started to maybe indicate that they won’t trade the No. 3 pick and that they may end up deciding to draft the player there, whether it be Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller because they don’t necessarily love the options they’re getting offered for No. 3,” Windhorst said.

At the end of this past season, Lillard told the organization that he wants to stay in Portland if they build a roster that can compete for a championship. If Portland elects to rebuild, then Lillard would work with the team to explore a trade.

Damian Lillard Wants To Compete For A Championship

With the news that the Blazers might keep the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s draft, Windhorst checked in with Lillard’s camp to see if there was a “change of heart” about the star player’s desire to play with veterans.

“I was told unequivocally no,” Windhorst said. “Dame does not want a youth movement. He wants to play with veterans. He wants the team to upgrade the team fast and immediately with veteran players that can help him.”

Windhorst pointed out other ways to upgrade the roster with veterans that does not include the No. 3 pick. However, making the selection may cause a schism between Dame and the Blazers.

“If the Blazers don’t like what they’re offered, and they use this pick on one of the young players, you’re potentially causing a bit of an issue there with Dame Lillard, so keep an eye on that on Thursday night,” Windhorst added.

If Lillard is traded from the Blazers, the Miami Heat are the favorite to land the future Hall of Famer.

NBA Betting Guides 2023