Can Colorado and Deion Sanders Flip 4-Star Recruit Boo Carter From Tennessee?

David Evans
4 min read
As the Colorado Buffaloes storm into the college football season with a blazing 2-0 start, the nation’s eyes are fixed on the excitement emanating from Boulder. Not only is their on-field performance capturing attention, but their prowess in attracting top-notch recruits is also making headlines. This weekend, as the Buffaloes prepare to face off against Colorado State, they are set to host a notable visitor in the form of four-star athlete Boo Carter, a committed Tennessee Volunteers recruit.

Boo Carter Making Unexpected Visit to Boulder

Hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Boo Carter is a highly-touted four-star athlete, and his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers has been a point of pride for the Vols’ fan base. However, the unexpected news of his unofficial visit to Boulder, Colorado, has sent shockwaves through the college football community.

This marks Carter’s third visit to Colorado this year, with prior trips in January and April. His recent commitment to Tennessee over the summer had seemingly solidified his future in Knoxville. However, his visit to Boulder raises intriguing questions about the potential for a commitment flip.

Deion Sanders No Stranger to Two-Way Players

Boo Carter’s status as the No. 4 player in Tennessee and his versatility as a two-way player have made him a coveted prospect. While his primary position with the Volunteers is expected to be on defense, he also expresses a desire to contribute on the offensive side of the ball. It is this desire for versatility that makes his visit to Colorado all the more intriguing.

One cannot discuss the Colorado Buffaloes’ recent success without acknowledging the influence of head coach Deion Sanders, affectionately known as Coach Prime. Sanders has gained nationwide attention for his utilization of former five-star recruit Travis Hunter on both offense and defense, which has propelled Hunter into the national spotlight.

The concern among Tennessee fans is that Carter could similarly be swayed by Coach Prime to reconsider his commitment to the Volunteers in favor of the Buffaloes. And given his use of Hunter, and his ability to flip top-class talent (see: Cormani McClain), they are within their rights to be worried.

Carter: “I Wanted to be a Part of the Excitement Atmosphere in Colorado”

However, Boo Carter himself has addressed the reasons behind his visit to Colorado, shedding light on his intentions. He clarified that Tennessee’s away game against Florida this weekend led him to explore other opportunities.

Carter expressed a genuine interest in experiencing the electric atmosphere that Colorado has to offer to recruits, especially with the presence of TV crews and the unique environment surrounding the Buffaloes.

In his own words, Carter stated, “Tennessee is not at home this week; they’re at Florida. With all the TV crews that will be there and the environment they will have at Colorado, it should be exciting, and I just wanted to be a part of that.”

His desire to immerse himself in the thrilling atmosphere at Colorado is concerning for Vols fans, although Carter is well within his rights to explore other options.

Can Coach Prime Get the Flip?

The story unfolding at Colorado with Coach Prime is undeniably intriguing. The football world is watching with bated breath to see how this unprecedented experiment will unfold. Whether it is a genuine transformation or merely a fleeting moment of glory, it remains a captivating story.

As Boo Carter steps foot in Boulder, the Buffaloes and their charismatic coach Deion Sanders will be keen to make a lasting impression. The prospect of a commitment flip is tantalizing, but there’s not telling how this college football saga will end right now.

College Football College Football News and Rumors Colorado Buffaloes NCAAF
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
