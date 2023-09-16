NFL News and Rumors

Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero Opens Up About Brian Burn’s Contact Status, Jaycee Horn Going On IR

Jeff Hawkins
NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Ejiro Evero, the Carolina Panthers’ first-year defensive coordinator, came in and changed the unit’s philosophical approach, going to a base 3-4.

One loss into his transition, Evero on Thursday met with the media and spoke on Brian Burns’ leadership despite contract squabbles, the new cornerback rotation and an early scouting report on the New Orleans Saints, Monday night’s opponent.

Brian Burns Puts Contract Talks Aside For Opener

Prior to last Sunday’s 24-10 loss, Burns’ contract extension drama led to talk of the Panthers’ top pass-rusher possibly sitting out the season opener. Burns showed why he was voted a team captain, compiling five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble against the Falcons.

“He’s a pro,” Evero said. “Last week, he handled it like a pro. I’m not going to get into all the nitty gritty with all the business part of it, but just watching the preparation in the meeting rooms, watching the way he prepared in the weight room and all of those things, the way he was on the practice field, he did a heck of a job.

“It’s no surprise the way he plays when you watch him practice. He’s done a good job and he’s handling it the best he can.”

Ejiro Evero Moving On Without CB Jaycee Horn

With cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) landing on injured reserve, indicating he will miss at least four games. Enduring an injury-plagued start to his NFL career, the 2021 eighth-overall draft pick has missed 17 of 33 games.

“It’s a tough deal, obviously,” Evero said. “But we feel really good about our corner situation right now. We’ve got a lot of guys who have got a lot of experience in this league and have played at a high level. We’ll sort through exactly who’s going to be playing and what roles, but we feel good about whoever is out there.”

Donte Jackson was listed as Horn’s replacement on the Panthers’ depth chart, followed by Jeremy Chinn and D’Shawn Jamison.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins
Jeff Hawkins

