Chargers vs. Raiders Same Game Parlay For Thursday Night Football

Dan Girolamo
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) kick off Week 15 on Thursday Night Football. Below, we have a same game parlay for Chargers vs. Raiders.

Chargers vs. Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick

Chargers vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay

SGP (+500): Austin Ekeler 1+ Touchdown, Austin Ekeler Over 32 Receiving Yards, Aidan O’Connell Over 197.5 Passing Yards

The Chargers offense has been decimated by injuries all season, and it just got worse with quarterback Justin Herbert hitting the IR. Herbert is out for the season with a fractured right index finger.

Herbert’s top pass catcher, Keenan Allen, will miss Thursday night’s game with a heel injury.

Without Herbert and Allen, the best offensive player becomes running back Austin Ekeler. It’s been a disappointing season for Ekeler, who has struggled to regain top form since his ankle injury in Week 1.

However, Ekeler looked like himself again in Week 14 with 100 total yards, including 49 receiving yards.

With Easton Stick at quarterback, expect the Chargers to install a conservative game plan, which means Ekeler should have 15+ touches, especially in passing situations out of the backfield. The Raiders defense is allowing 33.31 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs. I like Ekeler to surpass 32 receiving yards.

Ekeler scored a touchdown in Week 14, his first since November 12. With an expected increase in volume, I’ll take a chance on Ekeler reaching the end zone against the Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders have not scored a point since November. Aidan O’Connell and the rest of the offense are struggling. However, O’Connell gets a favorable matchup against a weak Chargers pass defense allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game (261.9).

Since Week 6, seven of nine quarterbacks have thrown for over 200 passing yards against the Chargers. O’Connell makes it eight of 10.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
