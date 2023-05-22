In this article, we’ll delve into the prowess and remarkable exploits of the Top 10 College Football Quarterbacks since 2000, as compiled by ChatGPT. These are the passers whose astounding performances have left an indelible mark on college football. Alongside, we’ll also draw comparisons with ESPN’s recent rankings of the same. It’s an exploration of different perspectives, presenting a blend of statistical prowess, clutch performances, and historical significance. From Heisman Trophy winners to National Champions, get ready to revisit the careers of these luminaries who not only dominated college football but also shaped its narrative over the past two decades.

ESPN’s Top Ten College QBs Since 2000

ESPN recently released their list of the top ten college football quarterbacks since 2000. We don’t necessarily agree with all the picks in the list, but we wanted to see what new internet sensation, ChatGPT thought about ESPN’s picks.

First off, let’s take a look at how ESPN ranked the QBs:

Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) Cam Newton (Auburn) Vince Young (Texas) Tim Tebow (Florida) Joe Burrow (LSU) Deshaun Watson (Clemson) Kyler Murray (Oklahoma) Lamar Jackson (Louisville) Marcus Mariota (Oregon) Robert Griffin III (Baylor)

Top 10 College Football QBs since 2000 per @ESPN🔥 Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/0814EhIG20 pic.twitter.com/UgOyJku9kA — On3 (@On3sports) May 22, 2023

Chat GPT’s Top Ten College QBs Since 2000

We didn’t want to influence ChatGPT, so we told it to pick its top ten college football QBs since 2000. We said it could base it on any metric it chose and let it go to work. Here’s how ChatGPT’s top ten college QBs since 2000 stacked up against ESPN’s version.

10. Sam Bradford (Oklahoma, 2007-2009) ➕ NEW ENTRY



Bradford won the Heisman Trophy in 2008 when he threw for 4,720 yards and 50 touchdowns. Over his career, he passed for 8,403 yards and 88 touchdowns. (Not ranked by ESPN)

9. Lamar Jackson (Louisville, 2015-2017) ⬇️ DOWN 1



Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016, with a season where he passed for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns, and ran for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns. Over his career, he threw for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns, and ran for 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns. (Down 1 place from ESPN ranking)

8. Robert Griffin III (Baylor, 2008-2011) ⬆️ UP 2

RGIII won the Heisman Trophy in 2011, becoming the first Baylor player to do so. He threw for 10,366 yards and 78 touchdowns in his career and added 2,254 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. (Up 2 places from ESPN ranking)

7. Baker Mayfield (Texas Tech/Oklahoma, 2013-2017) ⬇️ DOWN 6



Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff twice. He passed for 14,607 yards and 131 touchdowns over his career, showcasing a consistently high level of performance. (Down 6 places from ESPN ranking)

6. Deshaun Watson (Clemson, 2014-2016) ⬅️➡️ UNCHANGED



Watson led Clemson to its first national championship in 35 years in the 2016 season and finished in the top three of Heisman voting twice. He passed for 10,168 yards and 90 touchdowns in his career and rushed for 1,934 yards and 26 touchdowns. (Even with ESPN ranking)

5. Marcus Mariota (Oregon, 2012-2014) ⬆️ UP 4



Mariota won the Heisman Trophy in 2014 and led Oregon to the national championship game that season. He threw for 10,796 yards and 105 touchdowns during his career while also adding 2,237 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. (Up 4 places from ESPN ranking)



4. Joe Burrow (LSU, 2018-2019) ⬆️ UP 1



Burrow had an incredible season in 2019, throwing for a record-breaking 60 touchdowns and 5,671 yards. He won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a national championship, culminating one of the best individual seasons in college football history. (Up 1 place from ESPN ranking)

3. Vince Young (Texas, 2003-2005) ⬅️➡️ UNCHANGED

Young led Texas to a national championship in 2005 and finished second in Heisman voting that year. His performance in the Rose Bowl against USC, where he passed for 267 yards and ran for another 200, is legendary. (Even with ESPN ranking)

2. Tim Tebow (Florida, 2006-2009) ⬆️ UP 2



Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007, and he led the Gators to two national championships in 2006 and 2008. Over his career, he passed for 9,285 yards and 88 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 2,947 yards and 57 touchdowns. (Up 2 places from ESPN ranking)

1. Cam Newton (Auburn, 2010) ⬆️ UP 1



Newton had a single spectacular season at Auburn, leading the team to a national championship while winning the Heisman Trophy. He threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also rushing for an incredible 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns. (Up 1 place from ESPN ranking)

TSD Commentary: Cam Newton’s massive 50 touchdown, Heisman-winning campaign sees him take the ChatGPT top spot from ESPN’s Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is the big loser in the ChatGPT rankings, down six spots. Fellow Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray also slides out of the top ten making room for one of his predecessors at the Sooners, Sam Bradford.

Marcus Mariota is another big winner, gaining four spots, moving up to number-five according to ChatGPT.

It is interesting that, for the most part, they agree on the top ten, but have a slight disagreement on the order. Whether you trust the analysts at ESPN or the artificial intelligence, this will be a debate that will rage on and no clear winner will ever emerge, but it is still a great debate to have a few times a year!

College Football Betting Guides 2023