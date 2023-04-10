Clippers’ Paul George To Miss Beginning Of Playoffs Vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Paul George to begin their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

George has been out of action since March 21 after suffering a sprained right knee against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 21. However, Charania reports that George has made progress in the last few weeks.

Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2023

Paul George Injured His Knee Against The Oklahoma City Thunder

George injured his knee in the fourth quarter of a 101-100 loss to the Thunder on March 21. George’s knee collided with Thunder guard Lu Dort, causing the Clippers’ forward to collapse and remain on the ground in pain.

Initial reports stated that George would miss at least two to three weeks of action before being re-evaluated. Before the injury, George was averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

In his absence, the Clippers went 6-3 to finish the season 44-38, securing the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles Clippers Will Face The Phoenix Suns In The First Round Of The Playoffs

#NBAPlayoffs First Round, Game 1 dates. More information will be provided as it is finalized. pic.twitter.com/sBcjzZVLKq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2023

The No. 5 Clippers will take on the No. 4 Suns in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The first game will be on Sunday, April 16. The remaining schedule of the series has yet to be determined.

It is unknown whether George will be able to return for the best-of-7 series against the Suns.

It will be a tall task for the Clippers to defeat the Suns, who are 8-0 with star forward Kevin Durant in the lineup. BetOnline lists the Clippers as a significant underdog to win the series at +360.

NBA Playoff Series Winner Odds Play Los Angeles Clippers +360 Phoenix Suns -450

