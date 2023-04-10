NBA News and Rumors

Clippers’ Paul George To Miss Beginning Of Playoffs Vs. Suns

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George dribbles the ball.

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Paul George to begin their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

George has been out of action since March 21 after suffering a sprained right knee against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 21. However, Charania reports that George has made progress in the last few weeks.

Paul George Injured His Knee Against The Oklahoma City Thunder

George injured his knee in the fourth quarter of a 101-100 loss to the Thunder on March 21. George’s knee collided with Thunder guard Lu Dort, causing the Clippers’ forward to collapse and remain on the ground in pain.

Initial reports stated that George would miss at least two to three weeks of action before being re-evaluated. Before the injury, George was averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

In his absence, the Clippers went 6-3 to finish the season 44-38, securing the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles Clippers Will Face The Phoenix Suns In The First Round Of The Playoffs

The No. 5 Clippers will take on the No. 4 Suns in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The first game will be on Sunday, April 16. The remaining schedule of the series has yet to be determined.

It is unknown whether George will be able to return for the best-of-7 series against the Suns.

It will be a tall task for the Clippers to defeat the Suns, who are 8-0 with star forward Kevin Durant in the lineup. BetOnline lists the Clippers as a significant underdog to win the series at +360.

NBA Playoff Series Winner Odds
Los Angeles Clippers +360
Phoenix Suns -450

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Clippers NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

