In college football, a potent running game can transform a team from middling to elite. As the 2023 season draws closer, a group of standout running backs are leading the charge to be crowned the best rusher in college football. Here, we take a look at them as we look at the top ten best running backs in NCAAF in 2023.

Navigating the ranks of collegiate talent, we’ve meticulously assessed the accomplishments of these running backs to compile our list. From record-setting performances to consistent yardage achievements, each athlete has proven their mettle on the gridiron.

So, as we transition into our rankings, prepare to traverse the hierarchy of college football’s top rushers. Each tale of tenacity and skill sets the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable football season. Without further ado, let’s embark on this journey through the top 10 running backs in college football in 2023.

Top-10 Running Backs in 2023 College Football

10. Kendall Milton, Georgia Bulldogs



Georgia’s Kendall Milton, a 6-1, 220 lbs powerhouse, epitomizes what it means to be a bruiser on the field. Earning a spot on the Preseason Media Days All-SEC Second Team for 2023, Milton is expected to carry the mantle for the Bulldogs’ rushing attack.

In 2022, Kendall Milton became just the fourth Georgia running back since the year 2000 to average at least 6.9 yards per carry on 85+ attempts. The other three? Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Todd Gurley. Big things in store for #2 in 2023. pic.twitter.com/c27mvGzzlC — Jonathan Williams (@Dr_JWill) January 27, 2023

Despite facing injury setbacks in 2022, Milton managed 592 yards on 85 carries, with an impressive per-carry average of 7.0 yards. The SEC Championship Game against LSU stands out, where he rushed for a career-high 113 yards, highlighting his potential against top-tier opposition. Milton is ready to cement his status among the nation’s elite backs.

9. Donovan Edwards, Michigan Wolverines



When one star dims, another often shines brighter. Such was the story for Donovan Edwards. The Michigan running back was already showing promise, and when the Wolverines’ leading rusher, Blake Corum, was sidelined, Edwards seized his moment.

23 days until College Football returns! Featuring Michigan RB Donovan Edwards and a 75 yard run TD. THE DON pic.twitter.com/mhm00B3sc1 — JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) August 3, 2023

His 2022 season statistics are eye-catching – 991 rushing yards from 140 attempts with an average of 7.1 yards per carry. Long runs? He’s got those covered with a record 85-yard dash. In total, Edwards contributed 10 touchdowns on the ground and proved a viable receiver, adding substantial yardage.

While the 2023 season forecasts a mutualistic relationship with Corum in the backfield, the duo’s combined power might just redefine “powerhouse” in college football.

8. Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles



At a modest 5-8 stature, Frank Gore Jr. might not seem intimidating at first glance, but opponents quickly learn he packs an explosive punch. As the spearhead of the Golden Eagle backfield, Gore Jr. has solidified his place as a collegiate rushing sensation. In 2022, he showcased his elite skills by being named first-team All-Sun Belt as an all-purpose back, and his second team running back honor further exemplifies his versatility.

A memorable standout in his career so far is the astounding 329-yard performance against Rice in the LendingTree Bowl, a display that broke both school and NCAA bowl records. His 1,382 yards in 2022 places him amongst Golden Eagle legends as the sixth-best single-season rusher.

FRANK GORE JR IS UP TO 329 YARDS & 3TD’s THIS IS NOT NORMAL!! pic.twitter.com/T1TVvx8HDz — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) December 18, 2022

Accumulating 2,891 yards over three seasons, Frank Gore Jr. continues to dazzle, emerging as one of college football’s brightest stars.

7. Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State Sun Devils

Cameron Skattebo’s journey from Sacramento State to Arizona State is nothing short of exceptional. As the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, Skattebo galvanized Sacramento State with an undefeated regular season and a leap to No. 2 in the FCS national rankings.

So excited to see Cameron Skattebo at Arizona State this seasonpic.twitter.com/okfeHS6NiR — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) August 3, 2023

His prolific 1,382-yard season, coupled with his impeccable ability to register a first down or touchdown on over 40% of his touches, made him a vital asset. Furthermore, being stuffed only 5.1% of the time showcases his determination and ability to evade defenders.

With the Sun Devils now set to harness his unparalleled talent, expectations are sky-high for Skattebo in 2023, given his ability to turn any touch into a potential game-changing play.

6. Will Shipley, Clemson Tigers



At six on our top running backs in college football in 2023 is Will Shipley. Shipley is not just another name on the Clemson Tigers’ roster. This dynamic and versatile running back has consistently demonstrated why he is considered among the nation’s elite. Over 24 games, Shipley has accrued an impressive 1,920 yards and 26 touchdowns from 359 rushing attempts, and his pass-catching ability is evident with 358 yards from 54 receptions.

Will Shipley vs Wake Forest Shipley is a top name among the 24 class who marries a strong powerful downhill style with a nice pass-catching upside. Check him out below for yourself ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YzDoEf3FMB — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) August 6, 2023

Making waves as a freshman in 2021, Shipley’s sophomore season in 2022 was historic. He became the only ACC player ever to earn first-team All-ACC honors in three categories simultaneously: running back, all-purpose, and specialist.

Drawing comparisons with legends, he joined esteemed company in the ACC, mirroring feats achieved by just Clemson’s own Travis Etienne and Lamar Jackson, by rushing for 11 or more touchdowns in both his freshman and sophomore seasons since the turn of the century.

With an average of 5.6 yards per carry and a total of 1,181 yards in 2022, Shipley’s 2023 prospects look exceptionally promising.

5. Bucky Irving, Oregon Ducks



Bucky Irving’s transfer from Minnesota to Oregon was a boon for the Ducks. Garnering honors such as the Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention and being named to the Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first team, Irving has undeniably made his mark.

Bucky Irving’s balance and footwork are unmatched pic.twitter.com/pZHYa93NQX — The Flock Pod (@TheFlockPod) October 3, 2022

His 2022 campaign saw him rush for a stellar 1,058 yards, placing him third in the Pac-12 and securing him a spot in Oregon’s prestigious 1,000-yard rusher club. Additionally, his average of 6.78 yards per carry shows his explosive running style.

Irving isn’t just a ground threat; he’s also proven his worth in the passing game, reeling in 31 catches for 299 yards. With a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 91.0, Irving stands out as one of the premier backs in college football.

4. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin Badgers



The heart of the Badgers’ running game, Braelon Allen, is a star in the making. Starting all 12 games in 2022, he ranked fourth in the Big Ten with a total of 1,242 rushing yards. Demonstrating consistency, he surpassed the 100-yard mark in seven of those games. Allen’s feats are not just limited to one season; he achieved the 2,000-yard career rushing milestone in merely 19 games, making him the fifth-fastest Badger to do so.

Braelon Allen | Wisconsin Badgers Postion | Running back

Carries | 416

Rushing yards | 2,510

Rushing touchdowns | 23 In 15 out of the of the 24 games Allen has played, he’s rushed for 100 yards or more and has eclipsed 130+ yards in 8 of them. pic.twitter.com/cJQUleoAUU — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) July 30, 2023

To further underscore his prowess, Allen became only the fifth Badger to achieve 1,000 yards in both his freshman and sophomore years. Over his first two seasons, Allen has accumulated 23 touchdowns, tied for the most in the Big Ten.

With a total career yardage of 2,510 from 416 attempts, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, Braelon Allen is the epitome of consistency, strength, and power in the collegiate running game.

3. Raheim Sanders, Arkansas Razorbacks



Raheim Sanders, often referred to as a ‘freight train’ because of his imposing 6-2, 240 lbs frame, is more than just his size. This Razorback powerhouse is making headlines, not just for his physicality but for his exceptional skill set. Earning a spot on the 2023 Maxwell Award Watch List and receiving unanimous preseason accolades, Sanders is all set for a promising year ahead.

Only 13 more Saturday’s until more @raheim_sanders touchdowns 👀 pic.twitter.com/t3CCbttjvV — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) June 3, 2023

His sophomore year in 2022 painted a picture of a back destined for greatness, with 1,443 rushing yards – the fourth-highest by any Razorback. Notably, he averaged 111.0 yards per game, placing him among the top 20 players at the FBS level.

Sanders’ versatility was on display with 28 receptions for 271 yards, adding two more scores to his tally. With an impressive 6.50 yards per carry, the best since Felix Jones’ 2007 record, Sanders is undeniably one of the most exciting talents in college football, expected to make waves in 2023 and beyond.

2. Blake Corum, Michigan Wolverines



Blake Corum, the dynamic running back for the Wolverines, was on a meteoric rise to challenge for the Heisman trophy in 2022 before a late-season knee injury halted his charge. He boasts an impressive record, with his 2022 season showcasing 1,463 rushing yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry, and a remarkable 19 touchdowns.

33 days until Michigan football returns so here’s a 33 yard touchdown from Blake Corum #GoBlueOrTheDeuceWillGetLoose pic.twitter.com/LTpt0AbLQY — MGo🫘 (@MJoeBean) July 31, 2023

As a receiver, Corum added another 80 yards and a touchdown to his tally. Despite his shortened season, he was recognized as a unanimous First-Team All-American and was the Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner the same year.

Also, Corum became the inaugural Wolverine to win the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year in 2022. While the 2023 season hints at a potential challenge with Donovan Edwards potentially sharing the backfield, the duo promises one of the most lethal combinations in college football. Even likely splitting backfield carries, he is still just +6600 to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

1. Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss Rebels



Quinshon Judkins isn’t just a rising star; he’s a supernova in the making, and ranks as our number one running back in college football in 2023.

QuinShon Judkins -> All American 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ctC0OqpIKq — BoBennett (@BoBennettREAL) August 8, 2023

As an Ole Miss running back, Judkins didn’t just participate in games; he dominated them. Earning numerous accolades in his freshman year, including SEC Newcomer of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year, his prowess on the field was evident.

With a staggering 1,567 rushing yards – which ranks him 7th nationally – Judkins has displayed a relentless drive and determination. His 16 rushing touchdowns put him 10th nationally, and when we talk about consistency, Judkins had eight games where he rushed for 100+ yards. Additionally, two of those games saw him cross the 200+ yard mark.

Setting multiple Ole Miss single-season records, Judkins’s 2023 prospects shine as brightly as his previous accomplishments. If you’re looking for an embodiment of agility, speed, and raw power, Quinshon Judkins is your man and he has certainly earned his place as one of the top 10 running backs in college football in 2023.

Honorable Mentions

Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)

Trey Benson (Florida State)

Miyan Williams (Ohio State)

TSD Commentary

“Reviewing this list, it’s evident that 2023 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive years for running backs in recent memory,” says Nick Raffoul, lead editor at The Sports Daily. “The depth of talent in college football is simply astonishing.

“Players like Nicholas Singleton, Trey Benson, and Miyan Williams have displayed extraordinary skills on the gridiron and were genuinely unlucky to miss out on the top ten. That said, the athletes who did make the cut have set themselves apart with their consistent performances and uncanny ability to change the game in crucial moments.

“The upcoming season promises intense rivalries and unprecedented displays of talent, and I, for one, can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.”

