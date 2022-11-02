College Football Playoff Selection Committee Release Week 10 Rankings – Clemson IN, Michigan OUT

The CFP selection committee released their first set of rankings this Tuesday and they were…interesting. Clemson joined Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio State in the playoff places, leaving Michigan and Alabama looking in. The committee’s rankings differed from the AP Poll on several fronts. While the AP Poll had Michigan at four, the College Football Playoff selection committee had Clemson in that spot. Tennessee took over the number one spot in the committee’s rankings whereas Georgia were the AP Poll’s number one team.
Clemson in Playoff Spot Ahead of Michigan
Fans all over the country are once again questioning the validity of the College Football Playoff selection committee. This time because the committee has Clemson in the final CFP spot in place of a very strong Michigan team. When explaining the committee’s rationale, committee chair Boo Corrigan said it was because of the teams’ record against schools above .500.
CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan, asked again why Clemson is ahead of Michigan, says Clemson is 5-0 against teams above .500, while Michigan is 2-0 in such games.
— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 2, 2022
It is very strange to us because we believe Clemson’s strength of schedule to be a little easier than Michigan’s so far this year. Sportsbooks also agree that Michigan is the more likely winner of the NCAAF Championship setting Michigan’s odds at +1000 and Clemson’s at +1800 (both with BetOnline). But we give the committee this power year after year, so here we are again.
Michigan’s out of conference schedule was mentioned as a possible reason they were below Clemson. However, Clemson’s out of conference schedule featured games against Furman and Louisiana Tech, so we are not sure that holds any water. For now though, Clemson is in, and Michigan in fifth and Alabama in sixth are left peering through the CFP window.
Tennessee at the top
The committee also feels differently to the AP Poll about the best team in the country. While Georgia has topped the AP Poll since week six, Tennessee is the new number one in the CFP rankings. Again, sportsbooks disagree. BetOnline says Georgia are +210 to win the National Championship while Tennessee are fourth favorites at +750. The CFP rankings have Georgia at number three behind the Vols and Ohio State.
The full rankings are as follows:
|Rank
|School
|Conference
|1
|Tennessee
|SEC
|2
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|3
|Georgia
|SEC
|4
|Clemson
|ACC
|5
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|6
|Alabama
|SEC
|7
|TCU
|Big 12
|8
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|9
|USC
|Pac-12
|10
|LSU
|SEC
|11
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|12
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|13
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|14
|Utah
|Pac-12
|15
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|16
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|17
|North Carolina
|ACC
|18
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|19
|Tulane
|American Athletic
|20
|Syracuse
|ACC
|21
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|22
|NC State
|ACC
|23
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|24
|Texas
|Big 12
|25
|UCF
|American Athletic
