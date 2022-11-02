NCAAF

College Football Playoff Selection Committee Release Week 10 Rankings – Clemson IN, Michigan OUT

David Evans
3 min read
CFP National Championship
The CFP selection committee released their first set of rankings this Tuesday and they were…interesting. Clemson joined Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio State in the playoff places, leaving Michigan and Alabama looking in. The committee’s rankings differed from the AP Poll on several fronts. While the AP Poll had Michigan at four, the College Football Playoff selection committee had Clemson in that spot. Tennessee took over the number one spot in the committee’s rankings whereas Georgia were the AP Poll’s number one team.

Clemson in Playoff Spot Ahead of Michigan

Fans all over the country are once again questioning the validity of the College Football Playoff selection committee. This time because the committee has Clemson in the final CFP spot in place of a very strong Michigan team. When explaining the committee’s rationale, committee chair Boo Corrigan said it was because of the teams’ record against schools above .500.

It is very strange to us because we believe Clemson’s strength of schedule to be a little easier than Michigan’s so far this year. Sportsbooks also agree that Michigan is the more likely winner of the NCAAF Championship setting Michigan’s odds at +1000 and Clemson’s at +1800 (both with BetOnline). But we give the committee this power year after year, so here we are again.

Michigan’s out of conference schedule was mentioned as a possible reason they were below Clemson. However, Clemson’s out of conference schedule featured games against Furman and Louisiana Tech, so we are not sure that holds any water. For now though, Clemson is in, and Michigan in fifth and Alabama in sixth are left peering through the CFP window.

Tennessee at the top

The committee also feels differently to the AP Poll about the best team in the country. While Georgia has topped the AP Poll since week six, Tennessee is the new number one in the CFP rankings. Again, sportsbooks disagree. BetOnline says Georgia are +210 to win the National Championship while Tennessee are fourth favorites at +750. The CFP rankings have Georgia at number three behind the Vols and Ohio State.

The full rankings are as follows:

Rank School Conference
1 Tennessee SEC
2 Ohio State Big Ten
3 Georgia SEC
4 Clemson ACC
5 Michigan Big Ten
6 Alabama SEC
7 TCU Big 12
8 Oregon Pac-12
9 USC Pac-12
10 LSU SEC
11 Ole Miss SEC
12 UCLA Pac-12
13 Kansas State Big 12
14 Utah Pac-12
15 Penn State Big Ten
16 Illinois Big Ten
17 North Carolina ACC
18 Oklahoma State Big 12
19 Tulane American Athletic
20 Syracuse ACC
21 Wake Forest ACC
22 NC State ACC
23 Oregon State Pac-12
24 Texas Big 12
25 UCF American Athletic

 

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

