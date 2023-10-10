College Football

Colorado Becomes Just Fourth College Football Team to Hit 1 Million Instagram Followers

David Evans
Colorado Football is reaching new heights under Deion Sanders, and not just on the field. The Buffaloes have become just the fourth college football team to hit the 1 million follower mark on Instagram.

Colorado Buffaloes Hit 1 Million Instagram Followers

The journey of Colorado Football’s Instagram page to one million followers showcases the significant impact of Deion Sanders, known as Coach Prime, on the team and the wider community. This milestone now groups Colorado with elite college football programs like Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU, indicating a return to prominence in the college football scene.

Their Instagram follower count soared from a mere 58,000 to a staggering one million during Deion Sanders’ tenure, marking an increase of over 1600%. This sharp rise in followers reflects not only the team’s growing popularity but also the positive influence of Coach Prime’s leadership.

The Impact on the Wider Boulder Community

Under Sanders, the Buffaloes have achieved a 4-2 record and are on a promising path towards bowl eligibility, a goal that seemed far-fetched before his arrival. His recruitment strategies, including bringing in his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and two-way star Travis Hunter, have significantly enhanced the team’s quality, setting a strong foundation for future success.

The success story of the Instagram page and the team’s improved performance has had a broader impact on Colorado University and the city of Boulder. The local economy experienced a substantial boost, with estimates indicating that a single game brought in around $18 million.

Sanders’ arrival has not only spotlighted the football team but also brought national attention to the University and generated economic benefits for Boulder, with increased hotel bookings and thriving local restaurants.

The ‘Coach Prime effect’ demonstrates how sporting success, charismatic leadership, and social media engagement can energize a community, hinting at a bright future for college football in the digital era.

