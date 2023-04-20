The University of Colorado’s football program is undergoing a massive transformation under new head coach Deion Sanders. Since his arrival, 23 players have entered the NCAA transfer portal, signaling a clear shift in direction for the Buffaloes. With a focus on rebuilding the team after a dismal 1-11 season, Coach Sanders has made it evident that he’s seeking top-tier talent to create a winning culture in Boulder.

“Coach Prime” Told Players to Leave if They Can’t Compete…and They are Doing Just That

Upon taking the reins at Colorado, Coach Sanders, nicknamed “Coach Prime,” made it clear that he would be bringing in his own players to overhaul the struggling Buffaloes roster. His approach was straightforward – if players couldn’t compete, they should transfer. And 23 players have done just that.

Colorado DL Na’im Rodman has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @mzenitz. The veteran pass rusher had 53 tackles and started 17 games for the Buffs. He's the 23rd Colorado player to enter the portal this offseason👀https://t.co/3ffczavLJa pic.twitter.com/QGpdn1sutW — On3 (@On3sports) April 19, 2023

In response, a significant number of players took his advice and entered the transfer portal, marking the beginning of a new era in Colorado football.

Despite losing 23 players to the portal, Coach Sanders has been hard at work recruiting and signing high-caliber talent. Among the most notable additions to the Buffaloes roster are the class of 2022’s number-one recruit, five-star Travis Hunter, who followed Coach Prime from Jackson State, and four-star transfer recruit Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son.

Furthermore, three other four-star transfer recruits joined Colorado as part of Sanders’ first recruiting class.

Saturday’s Spring Game a Chance for Players to Prove Themselves

As the Buffaloes conclude their spring practice season, they are preparing for a sold-out spring game on Saturday. Coach Sanders views the game as an opportunity for players to prove themselves and make their case for staying with the team.

In addition to evaluating current players, Sanders continues to explore the transfer portal for potential recruits who can contribute to his vision of a successful Colorado football program.

The University of Colorado has also eased academic restrictions that previously hindered players’ ability to transfer. This change, coupled with new NCAA transfer rules allowing players to switch schools without sitting out a year, has paved the way for Coach Sanders to make sweeping changes to the Buffaloes’ roster.

Making Buffaloes Relevant Again

Colorado’s football program had become an afterthought in the Pac-12, with last season’s 1-11 record serving as a stark reminder of the need for change. Coach Sanders’ arrival has injected life and energy into the program, as demonstrated by the impressive recruitment class and a sold-out spring game.

Furthermore, the Buffaloes have sold out of season tickets for the first time in 27 years, indicating a renewed sense of hope among fans.

The roster overhaul spearheaded by Coach Sanders is a necessary step toward reviving the University of Colorado’s football program. With a mix of new talent and a winning mentality, the Buffaloes are poised for a resurgence in the competitive Pac-12 conference.

The message is clear – under Deion Sanders’ leadership, it’s out with the old and in with the new. And fans, players, and recruits are undoubtedly taking notice.

