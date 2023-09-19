The recent clash between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams didn’t just cater to die-hard college football fans—it seized the attention of a nation. Drawing an average of 9.3 million viewers on ESPN, this matchup wasn’t only the most-watched game of the current season but also proudly stands as ESPN’s fifth most-watched college football game in history.

Late Night Showdown in Boulder Draws Record Viewing Figures

A 10 p.m. ET kick-off for the epic Colorado vs. CSU Rams college football showdown make the viewership figures for the game all the more impressive. Late-night fixtures seldom pull such numbers, but this game broke ESPN’s previous late prime window record with 9.3 million viewers tuning in to see the 18th-ranked Colorado take on their rivals at Colorado State.

🔥 @CUBuffsFootball‘s comeback thriller registers 𝟗.𝟑 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐒 🏈ESPN’s 5th most-watched CFB game on record

🏈Shatters previous ESPN late prime window viewership high

🏈@ESPNCFB‘s most-streamed regular season game of all time pic.twitter.com/his917lb0F — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 19, 2023

On the digital front, the matchup marked a milestone by becoming ESPN’s most-streamed regular season game ever, with a peak viewership at a staggering 11.1 million fans between 11 and 11:15 p.m. ET.

Several storylines fueled the widespread excitement for this game. The Colorado team, under the spirited leadership of Deion Sanders, had already made headlines with dominant wins over TCU and Nebraska. With momentum from these triumphs, the anticipation for their bout against Colorado State was sky-high.

Jay Norvell’s Pre-Match Words Add Intrigue to Folsom Field Clash

Off-the-field drama also played its part. Colorado, ranked 18th nationally, brought more than just form into the contest. CSU Rams’ coach Jay Norvell, known for his candid remarks, subtly mocked Deion Sanders’ customary sunglasses and cap attire, suggesting he opts for a more conventional approach when conversing with adults.

Further stoking interest was quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s prodigious son, who, after two spectacular games, found himself amidst Heisman Trophy discussions, and he didn’t disappoint in this one.

The game itself was a spectacle. With soaring temperatures setting the stage, the intensity was undeniable. Colorado’s standout two-way player, Travis Hunter, unfortunately, suffered an injury after a late hit, sidelining him for upcoming matches. However, adversity seemed to inspire Colorado even more, as they orchestrated a magnificent comeback, sealing a dramatic double-overtime victory, 43-35.

The Colorado vs. Colorado State game is now etched in college football history, not just for the records it broke, but for the unforgettable moments it delivered to fans across the country.

