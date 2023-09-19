College Football

Colorado vs. Colorado State Was The Fifth Most-Watched College Football Game Ever on ESPN

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
colorado v csu

The recent clash between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams didn’t just cater to die-hard college football fans—it seized the attention of a nation. Drawing an average of 9.3 million viewers on ESPN, this matchup wasn’t only the most-watched game of the current season but also proudly stands as ESPN’s fifth most-watched college football game in history.

Late Night Showdown in Boulder Draws Record Viewing Figures

A 10 p.m. ET kick-off for the epic Colorado vs. CSU Rams college football showdown make the viewership figures for the game all the more impressive. Late-night fixtures seldom pull such numbers, but this game broke ESPN’s previous late prime window record with 9.3 million viewers tuning in to see the 18th-ranked Colorado take on their rivals at Colorado State.

On the digital front, the matchup marked a milestone by becoming ESPN’s most-streamed regular season game ever, with a peak viewership at a staggering 11.1 million fans between 11 and 11:15 p.m. ET.

Several storylines fueled the widespread excitement for this game. The Colorado team, under the spirited leadership of Deion Sanders, had already made headlines with dominant wins over TCU and Nebraska. With momentum from these triumphs, the anticipation for their bout against Colorado State was sky-high.

Jay Norvell’s Pre-Match Words Add Intrigue to Folsom Field Clash

Off-the-field drama also played its part. Colorado, ranked 18th nationally, brought more than just form into the contest. CSU Rams’ coach Jay Norvell, known for his candid remarks, subtly mocked Deion Sanders’ customary sunglasses and cap attire, suggesting he opts for a more conventional approach when conversing with adults.

Further stoking interest was quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s prodigious son, who, after two spectacular games, found himself amidst Heisman Trophy discussions, and he didn’t disappoint in this one.

The game itself was a spectacle. With soaring temperatures setting the stage, the intensity was undeniable. Colorado’s standout two-way player, Travis Hunter, unfortunately, suffered an injury after a late hit, sidelining him for upcoming matches. However, adversity seemed to inspire Colorado even more, as they orchestrated a magnificent comeback, sealing a dramatic double-overtime victory, 43-35.

The Colorado vs. Colorado State game is now etched in college football history, not just for the records it broke, but for the unforgettable moments it delivered to fans across the country.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Colorado Buffaloes NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
tommy rees

A Look at Tommy Rees’ Contract & Buyout: Can Alabama Fire Offensive Coordinator After Poor Start to Season?

Author image David Evans  •  19h
College Football
sam hartman 3
Week 3 Heisman Watch: Sam Hartman & Michael Penix Improve Chances During Caleb Williams’ Bye Week
Author image David Evans  •  20h
College Football
sacramento state stanford win
2023 FCS Football Rankings Week 4: Sacramento State Up To 4 After Stanford Win
Author image David Evans  •  23h
College Football
colorado csu win
College Football Top 25 Rankings Week 4: Colorado Down a Spot Despite Win Over CSU
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 18 2023
College Football
colorado buffaloes 2
How to Watch Colorado Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 16 2023
College Football
alabama cheerleaders
How to Watch Alabama Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 15 2023
College Football
uga 4
How to Watch Georgia Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top