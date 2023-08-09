College Football

Complete List of ESPN College Football Commentary Teams For 2023 Broadcasts

David Evans
Sports Editor
herbstreit fowler

As college football gears up for another season of thrilling action, ESPN has unveiled its complete commentary roster for 2023. Bringing together a mix of familiar voices and new faces, the line-up promises in-depth analysis, diverse perspectives, and top-tier insights.

Greg McElroy Promoted to Prime Time

Leading the list, Greg McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback, transitions from his previous pairing with Joe Tessitore to the renowned “Saturday Night Primetime” alongside Sean McDonough and Molly McGrath.

Stepping into McElroy’s former shoes is Jesse Palmer, who will team up with Tessitore and Katie George. Meanwhile, Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III teams up with Bob Wischusen and Kris Budden, departing from his prior collaboration with Mark Jones, who now pairs with Louis Riddick.

Fresh to the scene, Brock Osweiler, former NFL and Arizona State quarterback, will share his insights with Dave Flemming and Kayla Burton. Additionally, coaches like Derek Mason and Dan Mullen will lend their strategic expertise to the commentary, a unique twist in ESPN’s approach this season.

For those seeking familiarity, ABC’s prime team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe retains its spot for the “Saturday Night Football” series.

Complete ESPN Commentary Roster for 2023 College Football Season

Below, find the comprehensive list of ESPN commentary teams for the 2023 college football season:

  • ABC Saturday Night Football: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
  • ESPN Saturday Night Primetime: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
  • Top-tier crews:
    • Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
    • Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden
    • Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
    • Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich
    • Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton
  • SEC Saturday Night (SEC Network): Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
  • ACC Primetime: Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannenbaum
  • Longhorn Network: Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
  • Additional crews:
    • Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis
    • Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne
    • Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burrus
    • And many more, encompassing various ESPN networks.
  • ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons, Mike Couzens, Max Starks

The ESPN 2023 college football season is set to kick off on August 26, setting the stage for memorable clashes and moments. With this formidable crew at the helm, fans are guaranteed unparalleled coverage and expert analyses.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
