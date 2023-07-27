Big decisions loom for the Colorado Buffaloes, as the echoes of conference realignment whisper a potential move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes’ new head coach appointed last December, may be facing a pivotal decision that could reshape the college football landscape. With the Buffaloes’ long-standing dissatisfaction with the Pac-12 and the Big 12’s clear interest, a shift seems more likely than ever.

Formal Vote to for Buffs to Return to Big 12 Imminent?

Deion Sanders could be facing life as a head college football coach in the Big 12 in the very near future.

Colorado’s board of regents has sparked speculations after scheduling back-to-back meetings, which many anticipate to be a catalyst for the significant change. On Wednesday, an executive session was held, while Thursday’s agenda listed an ‘athletics operation’ item as ‘ACTION’ – clear indications of a pending formal vote.

Not too far off, the Big 12’s board of presidents is also in session, where discussions are expected to center on the Buffaloes’ potential inclusion. Commissioner Brett Yormark and the Big 12 have been courting Colorado for months, eager to invite them into a league that recently secured a long-term TV deal with Fox and ESPN.

Pac-12 Still Without TV Deal for 2024

In contrast, the Pac-12 finds itself in a precarious position without a television contract after the current deal ends next summer. The conference’s value has been negatively impacted by the loss of the Los Angeles market, with USC and UCLA’s announced departures last summer to the Big Ten.

Pac-12’s commissioner George Kliavkoff’s failure to secure a TV contract has exacerbated Colorado’s wavering confidence in the conference.

The Buffaloes’ exit has been looming over the horizon for some time now. The relationship with the Big 12 can be traced back to last fall, with signs becoming more prominent last week. Colorado’s athletic director Rick George and Chancellor Phil DiStefano have steadily paved the path for the potential transition from the Pac-12.

The Buffaloes’ anticipated return to the Big 12 would mark a homecoming, having played there for 15 years before moving to the Pac-12 in 2011.

The Big…13…?

The Big 12, however, continues to strategize its next steps. With Houston, UCF, Cincinnati, and BYU already joining in response to Texas and Oklahoma’s departure to the SEC, the addition of Colorado would take the conference membership to 13. Other potential targets include UConn and Arizona, although negotiations with the Wildcats have dwindled recently.

The tremors of conference realignment are echoing louder than ever, with implications that could reshape the college football landscape. Colorado Buffaloes and the Big 12 seem ready to make the next bold move, while other conferences scramble to safeguard their interests. The coming weeks promise to unfold a fascinating chapter in college football’s narrative, where the only certainty is change.

