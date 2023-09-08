In college football, dynasties can rise in a blink of an eye. The Colorado Buffaloes, traditionally not regarded as the behemoths of the football world, are riding a new wave under Coach Deion Sanders. Within his inaugural year at Colorado, Sanders has managed to steer the Buffaloes into becoming the darlings of the nation. The stunning upset against TCU, where they started as 20-point underdogs, could just be the beginning as top-class recruits from around the nation start visiting Boulder including the number one recruit in the class of 2025, QB Bryce Underwood.

From No.1 Cornerbacks to No.1 Quarterbacks?

Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, undeniably emerged as the poster boy of this recent Colorado uprising. In a game that would go down in Buffaloes lore, the young quarterback shattered nine Colorado records. His incredible achievement of throwing for 510 yards in a single game was the highlight of the opening week of college football, and put him in the running for the Heisman Trophy. But, like all great teams and legacies, the question of succession always lingers.

Deion Sanders is not new to the art of orchestrating high-profile recruitments. His bold move in 2022 to get Travis Hunter, the No.1 player in the nation, to Jackson State, and subsequently leading him to Colorado through the transfer portal, was nothing short of genius. Cormani McLain, 2023’s top cornerback, was yet another feather in Sanders’ recruitment cap when he deftly made McLain switch loyalties from Miami.

Now, the football world is abuzz with rumors and speculation surrounding 2025’s No.1 overall prospect QB Bryce Underwood. Scheduled to visit Colorado in September for the game against USC at Boulder, could Underwood be the next in line to take the reins from Shedeur Sanders?

Given the trajectory that Deion Sanders has set for the Buffaloes and his knack for roping in top talent, Underwood joining the Buffaloes doesn’t seem like mere daydreaming. With Shedeur potentially being in his fifth year at that time, the passing of the torch seems almost poetic.

Antwan Hill Another Potential QB for Buffaloes

It’s worth noting that Sanders and the Buffaloes are not putting all their eggs in one basket. Four-star quarterback Antwann Hill’s recent social media announcement that he will be in Boulder on October 13 for the game against Stanford reaffirms that Colorado is widening its net to ensure its promising trajectory is maintained.

The evolving landscape of college football is an enigma, with variables changing with every season, game, and play. Yet, as we sit on the cusp of potential monumental shifts, the story of Deion Sanders’ Colorado and the possibility of Bryce Underwood taking over from Shedeur Sanders would be quite the story.

With Deion Sanders at the helm, the Buffaloes’ future, regardless of the recruits, seems to be in assured, capable hands.

