RB Dalvin Cook Signs With Baltimore Ravens After Going Unclaimed On Waivers

Dan Girolamo
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball

Dalvin Cook gets his wish. Cook will join a playoff contender this season as the free-agent running back signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dalvin Cook Joins Baltimore Ravens Days After Being Released By Jets

Cook passed through waivers unclaimed after being released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Cook’s agency told Schefter that the running back would be signing with the Ravens.

Cook signed a lucrative one-year contract with the Jets in August. However, Cook failed to make any strides in the Jets’ backfield, carrying the ball 67 times for 214 yards.

Cook made $6.8 million with the Jest and restructured his contract to forfeit remaining guarantees, according to Schefter.

Cook joined the Jets in the offseason to compete for a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers. The injury to Rodgers changed the entire trajectory of the season, leading Cook to ask for his release once the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention.

Ravens Bolster Backfield Before Playoff Push

The Ravens understand there’s no such thing as too many running backs. The Ravens lost JK Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell to season-ending injuries.

The Ravens backfield consists of Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the team’s leading rusher with 821 rushing yards.

Cook joins the NFL’s best rushing attack (159.7 yards/game) ahead of their playoff push. Cook will not play in Week 18 against the Steelers. Instead, Cook will prepare for Baltimore’s first playoff game during Divisional Weekend on Jan. 20 or 21.

NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
