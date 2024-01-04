Dalvin Cook gets his wish. Cook will join a playoff contender this season as the free-agent running back signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook will sign for the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens; per his agency @LAASportsEnt The Jets paid Cook $6.8 million this season and now he will get a chance to pursue a Super Bowl appearance with the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/U5oeNgYiDd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2024

Cook passed through waivers unclaimed after being released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Cook’s agency told Schefter that the running back would be signing with the Ravens.

Cook signed a lucrative one-year contract with the Jets in August. However, Cook failed to make any strides in the Jets’ backfield, carrying the ball 67 times for 214 yards.

Cook made $6.8 million with the Jest and restructured his contract to forfeit remaining guarantees, according to Schefter.

Cook joined the Jets in the offseason to compete for a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers. The injury to Rodgers changed the entire trajectory of the season, leading Cook to ask for his release once the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention.

Ravens Bolster Backfield Before Playoff Push

After clearing waivers, former Jets running back Dalvin Cook is expected to sign with the Ravens, per @TomPelissero Cook joins Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in Baltimore's backfield 👀 pic.twitter.com/O8FD9EiTYt — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 4, 2024

The Ravens understand there’s no such thing as too many running backs. The Ravens lost JK Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell to season-ending injuries.

The Ravens backfield consists of Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the team’s leading rusher with 821 rushing yards.

Cook joins the NFL’s best rushing attack (159.7 yards/game) ahead of their playoff push. Cook will not play in Week 18 against the Steelers. Instead, Cook will prepare for Baltimore’s first playoff game during Divisional Weekend on Jan. 20 or 21.