Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Considered Retirement After Multiple Concussions In 2022

Dan Girolamo
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa puts hands in warmer.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa considered retirement after suffering multiple concussions throughout the 2022 NFL season.

“I considered it for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations,” Tagovailoa said to reporters on Wednesday via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “But it would be really hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son.

Tua Tagovailoa Suffered Multiple Concussions In 2022

Tagaovailoa entered concussion protocol twice during the 2022 season.

During a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, Tagaovailoa landed hard on his head and briefly left the game, though the Dolphins said it was a back injury.

Tagaovailoa was cleared to start days later on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the Dolphins quarterback left the game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. Tagaovailoa did not return to action until Week 7.

Tagaovailoa’s season ended in a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers after suffering a concussion. The concussion forced Tua to miss the Dolphins’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, a game in which they lost 34-31.

Overall, Tagaovailoa missed five games, including the playoff loss, during the 2022 season.

Tua Tagovailoa Has Learned How To Fall Properly

Because of his frequent head injuries, Tagaovailoa has spent this offseason learning how to fall when he gets hit. Tagaovailoa has trained with a jiu-jitsu coach this offseason to learn new techniques on how to fall.

“We used crash pads to land on first, with trying to fall. … Tucking your chin, that was one of the deals, but it went a lot more into the technique of how to disperse your energy when you fall,” he said. “Kind of like the posture you want to be in, [and] if you’re not presented that posture, what are other things that you can do to help you disperse the energy when you fall. So, it’s a lot of those things. It’s actually a lot cooler than you think when you hear of learning how to fall.”

The Dolphins picked up Tagaovailoa’s fifth-year option in 2024 at the start of the offseason.

Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

