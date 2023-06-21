College Football

EA Sports College Football 2024: Will the NIL Rights Lawsuit Affect Its Release?

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
ea sports college football 2024

As the clock ticks toward the anticipated 2024 release of EA Sports College Football, fans are on the edge of their seats amid a brewing controversy. EA Sports faces a lawsuit from The Brandr Group, a company that manages group licensing deals for 54 Division I schools. Their claim? EA has sidestepped their group licensing contracts in the quest for player NIL (name, image, and likeness) rights. But what does this mean for the release of the game?

Will EA Sports Launch NCAA Football Game as Planned?

Despite the kerfuffle, it seems the launch of an EA Sports college football game is more than likely to proceed in the summer of 2024. Yes, there are wrinkles to iron out, and certainly a chorus of voices arguing for fair compensation and representation. Yet, the core issue at stake here revolves around who has the authority to negotiate on behalf of the athletes and schools, not the dollar amount on the table.

EA Sports’ pivot to working with OneTeam Partners, rather than The Brandr Group, has certainly ruffled feathers. However, this shift does not nullify the fact that the athletes themselves still have the autonomy to opt into these NIL deals.

What are Brandr Group Claiming?

The Brandr Group argues, quite vehemently, that this approach by EA Sports places the schools and athletes they represent in a quandary. They contend it either breaches their contract with The Brandr Group or risks missing the opportunity to be part of the game.

An essential point to understand here is that The Brandr Group is not calling for EA to halt the game’s production, but to recognize their contractual rights and go through them when dealing with their partnered schools and players.

Looking back, we recall the EA Sports college football series, known as NCAA Football, came to an abrupt halt after a legal battle with former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon. The lawsuit’s resolution in O’Bannon’s favor ended the NCAA’s licensing agreement with EA Sports in 2013. But that was a different ball game. The current dispute does not involve direct compensation or the inclusion of college athletes in the lawsuit.

Game to Contain Transfer Portal and CFP

The present legal tussle is primarily a business and licensing dispute rather than a game-release problem. In fact, legal experts suggest an injunction to stop the game would likely fail. Therefore, although the legal process may create some road bumps, the EA Sports College Football release remains on track for the summer of 2024.

The gaming community can look forward to a series built on the Madden engine, focusing on the Road to Glory and dynasty modes. It is expected to feature an extensive array of uniforms, school-specific traditions, and music. Furthermore, it is set to include the transfer portal and an expanded College Football Playoff.

Despite the looming lawsuit, the return of EA Sports College Football seems largely unaffected. As for the athletes, the ball is in their court. It’s their choice to opt into the NIL deals directly, and it will be fascinating to watch how these dynamics shape the game and the future of college sports video gaming.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF News
Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
dylan raiola 3

Top 2024 Recruit Dylan Raiola Transfers to Buford to Support UGA Recruitment

Author image David Evans  •  1 min
College Football
eddrick houston
Ohio State Buckeyes Close to Landing 5-Star Recruit Eddrick Houston After He Rates Recent Visit 10/10
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 20 2023
College Football
jamonta waller
New Florida Gators Commit Jamonta Waller Scouting Profile: What UF Are Getting From the 5-Star LB
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 19 2023
College Football
JF6_7176
SDSU Alerts Mountain West Conference That They WIll Be Leaving
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 16 2023
College Football
vaboue toure
What Are Penn State Nittany Lions Getting With 4-Star S Vaboue Toure?
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 16 2023
College Football
austin simmons
Austin Simmons Reclassification News: Florida Gator QB Commit Still Class of 2025 According to Family
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 16 2023
College Football
manning v raiola
SEC Schedule 2024: Could We See Arch Manning vs. Dylan Raiola When Texas Longhorns Face Georgia Bulldogs?
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top