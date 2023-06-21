As the clock ticks toward the anticipated 2024 release of EA Sports College Football, fans are on the edge of their seats amid a brewing controversy. EA Sports faces a lawsuit from The Brandr Group, a company that manages group licensing deals for 54 Division I schools. Their claim? EA has sidestepped their group licensing contracts in the quest for player NIL (name, image, and likeness) rights. But what does this mean for the release of the game?

Will EA Sports Launch NCAA Football Game as Planned?

Despite the kerfuffle, it seems the launch of an EA Sports college football game is more than likely to proceed in the summer of 2024. Yes, there are wrinkles to iron out, and certainly a chorus of voices arguing for fair compensation and representation. Yet, the core issue at stake here revolves around who has the authority to negotiate on behalf of the athletes and schools, not the dollar amount on the table.

EA Sports’ pivot to working with OneTeam Partners, rather than The Brandr Group, has certainly ruffled feathers. However, this shift does not nullify the fact that the athletes themselves still have the autonomy to opt into these NIL deals.

What are Brandr Group Claiming?

The Brandr Group argues, quite vehemently, that this approach by EA Sports places the schools and athletes they represent in a quandary. They contend it either breaches their contract with The Brandr Group or risks missing the opportunity to be part of the game.

An essential point to understand here is that The Brandr Group is not calling for EA to halt the game’s production, but to recognize their contractual rights and go through them when dealing with their partnered schools and players.

Looking back, we recall the EA Sports college football series, known as NCAA Football, came to an abrupt halt after a legal battle with former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon. The lawsuit’s resolution in O’Bannon’s favor ended the NCAA’s licensing agreement with EA Sports in 2013. But that was a different ball game. The current dispute does not involve direct compensation or the inclusion of college athletes in the lawsuit.

Game to Contain Transfer Portal and CFP

The present legal tussle is primarily a business and licensing dispute rather than a game-release problem. In fact, legal experts suggest an injunction to stop the game would likely fail. Therefore, although the legal process may create some road bumps, the EA Sports College Football release remains on track for the summer of 2024.

The gaming community can look forward to a series built on the Madden engine, focusing on the Road to Glory and dynasty modes. It is expected to feature an extensive array of uniforms, school-specific traditions, and music. Furthermore, it is set to include the transfer portal and an expanded College Football Playoff.

Despite the looming lawsuit, the return of EA Sports College Football seems largely unaffected. As for the athletes, the ball is in their court. It’s their choice to opt into the NIL deals directly, and it will be fascinating to watch how these dynamics shape the game and the future of college sports video gaming.

