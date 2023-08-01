The much-anticipated ESPN College Football 2023 season draws near, and excitement builds around its new musical anthem. Enter Post Malone’s “Something Real.” Fresh from his latest album “AUSTIN,” released on July 28, this Grammy-nominated and 8x RIAA diamond-certified artist joins the esteemed ranks of past collaborators.

Music Meets College Football

ESPN has a rich history of blending music with sports. This season marks the 10th collaboration of this kind for ESPN and college football. In previous years, renowned artists such as Fall Out Boy, Imagine Dragons, and Juice WRLD, to name a few, were behind the soundtracks.

This year’s selection, “Something Real,” aims to encapsulate the raw emotion and vigor of the game. Post Malone expressed his thrill at this partnership, describing the song as capturing the “emotion and passion” that college football signifies.

Why “Something Real”?

ESPN’s Senior Director of Marketing, Curtis Friends, explained the choice of Post Malone’s “Something Real” as a convergence of diversity and passion. In his words, the track resonates with the dynamic season ahead. The song will feature in college football programming, promotions, and games, adding zest to an already spirited season.

In addition, a hype video detailing some of the biggest storylines in college football heading into the 2023 season was launched. With storylines like “Clemson has some confidence and swagger back” and questions like “Can Alabama bounce back?”, the anticipation for the new season is palpable.

The Season Ahead

Kicking off on August 31, this season’s college football coverage promises marquee matchups. Watch for nearly 60 games in Week 1, highlighted by Florida at Utah, the ‘Battle of the Carolinas’ with South Carolina taking on North Carolina, and LSU facing Florida State on Labor Day Sunday.

Post Malone’s fans are not the only ones who will enjoy the upcoming season. Music from Universal, Interscope, Capital, and other artists will add to the immersive experience throughout the season.

Zero Months to College Football

August signals zero months until college football. The announcement of “Something Real” by Post Malone as the season’s anthem fuels fans’ anticipation. The College Football Playoff National Championship waits at the finish line, but for now, all eyes and ears are on the starting games.

