ESPN College Football 2023 Season’s Soundtrack: Post Malone’s “Something Real”

David Evans
The much-anticipated ESPN College Football 2023 season draws near, and excitement builds around its new musical anthem. Enter Post Malone’s “Something Real.” Fresh from his latest album “AUSTIN,” released on July 28, this Grammy-nominated and 8x RIAA diamond-certified artist joins the esteemed ranks of past collaborators.

Music Meets College Football

ESPN has a rich history of blending music with sports. This season marks the 10th collaboration of this kind for ESPN and college football. In previous years, renowned artists such as Fall Out Boy, Imagine Dragons, and Juice WRLD, to name a few, were behind the soundtracks.

This year’s selection, “Something Real,” aims to encapsulate the raw emotion and vigor of the game. Post Malone expressed his thrill at this partnership, describing the song as capturing the “emotion and passion” that college football signifies.

Why “Something Real”?

ESPN’s Senior Director of Marketing, Curtis Friends, explained the choice of Post Malone’s “Something Real” as a convergence of diversity and passion. In his words, the track resonates with the dynamic season ahead. The song will feature in college football programming, promotions, and games, adding zest to an already spirited season.

In addition, a hype video detailing some of the biggest storylines in college football heading into the 2023 season was launched. With storylines like “Clemson has some confidence and swagger back” and questions like “Can Alabama bounce back?”, the anticipation for the new season is palpable.

Check out the odds for the 2023/24 College Football National Championship Winner below

(Scroll for more odds. Table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile devices)

Team Odds
Georgia +260
Alabama +700
Ohio State +750
LSU +1000
Michigan +1100
Clemson +1200
USC +1200
Texas +1800
Penn State +2500
Florida State +2500
Notre Dame +4000
Texas A&M +4000
Washington +4500
Oregon +5000
Tennessee +5000
Oklahoma +6600
Wisconsin +8000
TCU +10000
Utah +10000
Colorado +10000
North Carolina +12500
UCLA +15000
South Carolina +15000

*Odds are subject to fluctuation

Bet on the College Football Championship Winner at BetOnline

The Season Ahead

Kicking off on August 31, this season’s college football coverage promises marquee matchups. Watch for nearly 60 games in Week 1, highlighted by Florida at Utah, the ‘Battle of the Carolinas’ with South Carolina taking on North Carolina, and LSU facing Florida State on Labor Day Sunday.

Post Malone’s fans are not the only ones who will enjoy the upcoming season. Music from Universal, Interscope, Capital, and other artists will add to the immersive experience throughout the season.

Zero Months to College Football

August signals zero months until college football. The announcement of “Something Real” by Post Malone as the season’s anthem fuels fans’ anticipation. The College Football Playoff National Championship waits at the finish line, but for now, all eyes and ears are on the starting games.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

