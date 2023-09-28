Chandler Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive end, has left fans and colleagues perplexed and concerned with a series of unanticipated and serious online declarations and actions. The most recent being an emotional live stream, where Jones, seeming quite distressed, made startling claims about the demise of ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez and implicated Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

This isn’t the first time Chandler Jones has had fans and colleagues concerned. Here is the timeline for some of his most concerning incidents.

Early September: Jones announces he’s barred from using Raiders’ facilities.

Jones announces he’s barred from using Raiders’ facilities. Mid-September: Jones raises concerns over alleged molestation discovered and claims of being restricted from the team facility.

Jones raises concerns over alleged molestation discovered and claims of being restricted from the team facility. Subsequent days: Alleges forced hospitalization and unwarranted medical interventions by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Alleges forced hospitalization and unwarranted medical interventions by the Las Vegas Fire Department. Recent Events: Jones live streams emotionally charged accusations about Aaron Hernandez’s death.

Jones Accuses Mark Davis of Hiding Child Molestation Secrets

Jones, in his remarkable journey in the NFL, hasn’t experienced a season with the Raiders due to these unforeseen circumstances and controversies. Earlier this month, the ex-Patriot’s declaration that the Raiders prohibited his access to team facilities struck a chord in the sports community. The player asserted that his only recourse was to opt for local gym facilities.

Shortly after, Jones conveyed alarming news via social media that Raiders owners Mark Davis was harboring secrets about child molestation that involved Jones’ own foster daughter, associating the news with his estrangement from team facilities.He then claimed he was hacked.

This revelation was followed by claims of forced hospitalization and medical interventions which Jones detailed as being without his consent, asserting that the Las Vegas Fire Department administered unknown substances to him.

Jones Says New England Patriots Teammate Aaron Hernandez Did Not Commit Suicide

The situation escalated when Jones went live recently. He was visibly emotional and made unanticipated declarations about Aaron Hernandez, a former Patriots star. Hernandez was convicted of murder and was found dead in his cell in April 2017, a death officially ruled as suicide.

Jones vehemently questioned this conclusion in his live stream, implying Hernandez didn’t commit suicide and suggesting that McDaniels had a role in his death.

He then directed his spotlight to Josh McDaniels, his coach, insisting in his stream that McDaniels had more to reveal about Hernandez’s unanticipated demise. Jones appeared to be in considerable distress during the stream, breaking into tears before abruptly ending the session.

Chandler Jones hysterically crying and making some serious allegations in regards to Josh McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez… pic.twitter.com/HlcuoH524v — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 28, 2023

Following the live stream, he made additional claims against Raiders’ owner Mark Davis via tweets, warning of impending revelations about him. The NFLPA tried to reach out to Jones, urging him to get in touch with the director of player wellness, but it appears that this recommendation went unheeded.

#Raiders DE Chandler Jones wrote: “Get McDaniels the f**k outta Las Vegas”, among other things in a barrage of tweets this morning. He also spoke about “Exposing” owner Mark Davis, told them not to send people to his “spot or they don’t report back.” He also shared a… https://t.co/vw4e27EWVy pic.twitter.com/QVnZX0lSgB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 28, 2023

Raiders Place Jones on Non-Football Illness List

In the wake of these unsettling incidents, the Raiders have placed Jones on the non-football illness list and have described his absence as due to a “personal matter”. Several entities involved, including the Raiders, LVFD, and LVPD, have refrained from commenting on the ongoing predicament.

Jones’s tumultuous journey continues to unfold with increasing concern about his well-being and mental health, leaving fans, colleagues, and the entire sports community hoping for clarity and resolution to the mounting allegations and incidents.

