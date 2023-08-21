Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Buys Virtual Golf Team

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is purchasing a virtual golf team in the TGL.

Arthur Blank Buys Virtual Golf Team

Get excited, Atlanta golf fans.​

TGL 🤝 ATL pic.twitter.com/gFnJykIbvb — tglatl (@TGLatl) August 21, 2023

Blank will own the Atlanta franchise in the TGL, a professional virtual golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The TGL team becomes the third professional sports team owned by Blank, behind the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. Blank also owns several PGA TOUR Superstores.

“Atlanta golf fans should be excited because we’re gonna put all the expertise, all the knowledge, all the fandom, everything we do well, into this new team,” Blank said in a video announcement. “We’ll have great players. It will be great for Atlanta and everybody’s commitment to the game of golf.”

What Is The TGL?

Formed by Woods, McIlroy, and Mike McCarley, the TGL is a professional virtual golf league that begins competition in 2024.

The league will consist of six teams of three professional golfers per team competing in virtual golf matches. Drives and approaches will be hit on a simulator. However, all short game shots under 50 yards, including putting, will be hit in front of a live audience.

The 15-week regular season will consist of head-to-head matches on Monday nights in primetime during the PGA Tour season. At the end of the regular season, there will be semifinals and finals to determine a champion. All matches will take place in Palm Beach, Florida.

Players committed to the TGL: Woods, McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, and Justin Thomas.

Atlanta becomes the third team announced in the TGL. Previously announced teams include Boston, owned by the Fenway Sports Group, and the Los Angeles Golf Club, which involves Venus Williams, Serena Williams, and Alexis Ohanian.

