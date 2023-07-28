College Football

Florida State Football Recruiting : 4-Star OT Manasse Itete Heading to Seminoles After USC Decommitment?

David Evans
Central Catholic’s four-star offensive tackle, Manasse Itete, has withdrawn his commitment from USC, raising eyebrows in the world of college football. The news was first delivered by the 6’4.5″, 290-pound athlete himself via Twitter, a move that shook the USC community. Itete will announce his new destination, expected to be Florida State University (FSU) on Saturday.

Itete Posts USC Decommitment Announcement on Twitter

Despite the dramatic change, Itete’s gratitude towards the USC college football program remains intact. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the prodigious player appreciated the faith that the USC coaching team had in him. He specifically mentioned Coach Lincoln Riley, Coach Henson, and Coach Zach for the opportunity they extended to him, despite his subsequent retraction of the commitment.

Hailing from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Itete has quickly made a name for himself as potential football star. He is the 24th ranked offensive tackle in the 2024 according to the consensus rankings. Meanwhile, 247Sports believe he is the 14th best prospect at the position.

Itete Heading to Tallahassee?

While USC grapples with the sudden loss, attention turns to Florida State University, a previously favored contender for Itete’s commitment. According to Itete himself, the Seminoles have always stood out due to their transparent approach and the genuine care they show their players.

Itete had praised Florida State’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, Alex Atkins. “Coach Atkins been there since day one and we’ve always had a great relationship,” Itete had shared. “I love the school and how they take care of their players. When I was there for the visit, it wasn’t flashy, but it was real. The coaches told the truth, I had a good feeling and I still feel good about Florida State.”

Florida State’s class of 2024 currently boasts 17 pledges and stands as the 14th class in the country and 2nd in the ACC. The prospect of Itete’s addition only intensifies the excitement around the Seminoles’ upcoming class.

Regardless of the outcome, Saturday’s decision will undoubtedly make waves in the world of college football. All eyes are now on Itete, as fans and critics alike eagerly await his next move. With his appreciation for Florida State well documented, tomorrow’s announcement promises to be an eventful one.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
