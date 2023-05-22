NFL News and Rumors

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Says He Wanted Kenny Pickett to Fail

David Evans
In a candid display of frankness, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and NFL titan Ben Roethlisberger recently revealed a startling admission regarding his successor, Kenny Pickett. The revelation took place during a riveting session of his “Footbahlin Podcast,” where the two-time Super Bowl champ was hosting the promising Pickett. Roethlisberger confessed a rather human side, admitting he initially wanted Kenny Pickett to fail.

Roethlisberger Admits He Didn’t Want Pickett to Succeed

A hint of bitter-sweetness tainted Roethlisberger’s words as he expressed, “Early on, I didn’t want you to succeed.” He alluded to his fears of his luminous legacy fading away as the new kid, Kenny Pickett came in and dominated the scene. There’s an inkling of struggle in his tone as he grappled with his place in Pittsburgh Steelers’ history.

Despite Roethlisberger’s initial reservations, Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2022, proved his mettle. Stepping into the void left by Roethlisberger, Pickett embarked on a commendable NFL rookie campaign, earning a 7-6 record as a starter.

His performance, including a noteworthy 2,404 passing yards, showed promise, and his potential didn’t go unnoticed. Steelers GM Omar Khan has backed Pickett as their starter for the upcoming season.

However, the road ahead isn’t easy. As we stand today, the Steelers are considered outsiders in the highly competitive AFC North. Their odds stand at a daunting +650 for the divsion, and they are longshots for the Super Bowl with odds of +6600. Pickett, even with his impressive stats, has sizeable cleats to fill, given Roethlisberger’s iconic status.

Big Ben Now a Pickett Fan

Yet, an unexpected twist in this tale of transition came in the form of Big Ben’s shifting sentiments. As Pickett’s rookie season progressed, the Steelers’ legend found himself cheering for the newcomer.

“I was excited for you. I wanted you to succeed,” Roethlisberger shared, a stark contrast to his initial feelings. His admittance serves as an introspective journey, a lesson in moving past one’s ego for the greater good.

Roethlisberger’s change of heart and his endorsement of Pickett carry profound implications. His podcast served as a platform for him to acknowledge his initial selfishness and evolve into a mentor, a supporter. The fact that Roethlisberger now sports a Pickett jersey on game days speaks volumes about this transformation.

This tale of two quarterbacks provides a fascinating glimpse into the world of professional sports, where legacies and fresh talent intersect. Roethlisberger’s raw honesty and eventual support for Pickett form a compelling narrative, one that makes us see these athletes beyond their on-field personas.

It’s a reminder that professional sports, while competitive, can also be a place for growth, introspection, and mentorship. It underscores the duality of athletes, caught between their individual aspirations and the collective success of the team.

