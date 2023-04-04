College Football

Four-Star QB Recruit Air Noland Expected to Choose Ohio State Buckeyes in Upcoming Commitment

David Evans
air noland

The buzz is growing around Air Noland, the four-star quarterback from Georgia, as he is set to announce his college commitment on April 8th. Ohio State Buckeyes fans are waiting with bated breath, as recent visits and insider predictions have pointed to the talented QB choosing their team over rivals such as Alabama, Miami, Clemson, and others.

Noland’s Visit to Buckeyes A Success

Prentiss “Air” Noland, standing at an impressive 6-foot-2.5 and weighing 185 pounds, is a force to be reckoned with on the field. Ranked as the No. 111 overall prospect and No. 10 quarterback in the 2024 college football class, Noland is no stranger to attention. However, his recent visit to Ohio State seems to have made a significant impact on his decision-making process.

“They get Heisman Trophy finalists almost every year,” Noland said. “From a quarterback standpoint, they treat their quarterbacks like they’re in the NFL and they develop them like they’re in the NFL.”

Noland’s visit to Columbus included meeting with head coach Ryan Day and his staff, an experience that he appreciated due to the thoroughness of Ohio State’s recruitment process.”I can respect that,” Noland said about the Buckeyes wanting to see him throw in person. “I know at a school like Ohio State, they don’t just give out offers. They want to make sure the quarterback loves Ohio State.”

And Noland got his offer before he left.

Noland Knows Where He is Going

Having the opportunity to spend time with his former high school teammate, OSU freshman tight end Jelani Thurman, was another positive aspect of Noland’s visit. Thurman has been influential in recruiting Noland to join the Buckeyes, and their close relationship could be a crucial factor in Noland’s final decision.

“He’s sold me on Ohio State a lot,” Noland said. “He loves it up there in Columbus.”

With his commitment announcement just days away, Noland seems confident in his choice, saying, “I know where I’m going.” Ohio State fans are eagerly awaiting the news, hoping that their team has secured another top-tier quarterback to lead them to future victories.

Landing Noland would be a significant win for the Buckeyes, who have had a challenging time managing their quarterback roster in recent years.

As the countdown to Air Noland’s commitment announcement continues, all eyes will be on the talented young quarterback. Regardless of his final decision, Noland’s future in college football promises to be filled with excitement, success, and undoubtedly, a lot of “air time.”

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
