In a bold stride to solidify its position in the college football arena, Powerade has inked deals with five elite college football athletes. This is ahead of its ambitious “It Takes More” ad campaign, set to take screens by storm on September 3. Riding high on the wave of its previous marketing splash during March Madness, this campaign promises to be Powerade’s grandest college football endeavor to date.

At the heart of this expansive campaign lie five standout college football stars:

Florida State Seminoles defensive end, Jared Verse.

LSU Tigers quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, Malaki Starks.

USC Trojans wide receiver, Mario Williams.

Iowa Hawkeyes running back, Kalen Johnson.

College Football NIL Deals an ‘Opportunity’ for Powerade

Powerade’s choice isn’t arbitrary. The campaign’s spotlight will shine brightly on each of the universities’ unique traditions, providing fans with an evocative blend of nostalgia and anticipation. Powerade has expanded its athlete ambassador NIL program to a whopping 60, with over 20 schools receiving the official hydration partnership nod.

Traditions don’t come easy. They know it. Find out who August 24 👀🏈 #ItTakesMore pic.twitter.com/BV5QmweDe6 — POWERADE (@Powerade_US) August 22, 2023

The crescendo doesn’t stop at the two 30-second spots. Expect to be dazzled by a series of 15-second regional ads, tailored to focus on the quintet’s respective universities.

With BodyArmor CMO Tom Gargiulo joining the mix just six months prior, the company’s college football campaign narrative has evolved. Gargiulo reflected, “College football was a big area of opportunity for us.” It’s evident Powerade plans to deepen ties with schools it has existing affiliations with, while embracing NIL.

New Powerade Bottle Design and Formula Launch

Earlier in 2023, Powerade upped its game, revamping its formula and introducing a refreshed bottle design. Now, the Coca-Cola owned brand is ready to flex its muscles, launching a nationwide college football marketing campaign, drawing attention to these enhancements.

The September 3 faceoff between Florida State and LSU is a must-watch, showcasing stars from top-25 programs like Daniels and Verse. The latter, incidentally, is forecasted to be among the top-five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

College Sports the ‘Perfect Stage’ for Powerade

Thomas Gargiulo, the driving force behind BodyArmor Sports Nutrition, expressed his vision: “College sports is the perfect stage for us.” With Coca-Cola acquiring BodyArmor in 2021, Powerade was integrated under the BodyArmor Sports Nutrition brand umbrella in 2023. Having been the go-to sports drink for March Madness since 2010, Powerade is no stranger to the limelight.

BodyArmor, meanwhile, has its sights set predominantly on pro sports. The likes of NFL QB Joe Burrow and USWNT soccer star Alex Morgan have endorsed it, with MLS acknowledging it as the official sports drink. Gargiulo enthusiastically pointed out, “NIL is a great opportunity for us to find new and different ways to connect with each team’s fan base.”

Whether it’s Jared Verse’s dynamic plays or Jayden Daniels’ adept skills, Powerade has chosen its ambassadors wisely. As college football fans gear up for a thrilling season, they can expect to see their favorite athletes quenching their thirst with Powerade, reminding everyone – it indeed takes more.

